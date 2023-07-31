Columnists The power of social media audits in building successful business brands

By PRESSY KABURU

We are well into the second half of 2023, which makes it a great time to reflect on the business achievements. Are you on track to achieve your KPIs for the year? Is there an area that is lagging behind? Are you stuck on what to do or where to begin?

In this fast-changing and sometimes unpredictable business environment, it is crucial to be able to identify gaps and find quick and sustainable ways to address them.

While many businesses recognise the importance of conducting social media audits, for example, it is interesting to note that few invest in them.

A social media audit is a measurement-taking process that evaluates your brand's performance across your owned social media channels.

By providing a comprehensive assessment of your social media presence, it enables you to track and measure the business's KPIs, identify areas of improvement, optimise your social media strategy, and make informed decisions to drive your business forward.

Besides tracking performance, it helps you monitor consumer feedback, sentiments, competitor activity, and the factors affecting your business in real-time, such as highlighting desirable vs. undesirable product qualities.

It allows you to understand the conversations happening around you and identify areas of improvement. Cool, right?

So why is it that many businesses don't conduct audits for their brands?

Audits require sufficient time, effort, budgetary investment, and specialised resources to analyse the data and provide the right recommendations for the business.

The good news is that changing this narrative doesn’t have to be painstaking. Once a business understands the importance of conducting a social audit, it becomes the investment that keeps on giving.

According to LocaliQ, a US-based digital marketing solutions provider, as of 2023, 95 million photos and videos are shared daily on Instagram, nine million Facebook messages are sent every minute, nine million searches are happening every minute on Google, 167 million videos are viewed on TikTok every internet minute, and five billion are watching YouTube videos every day.

The numbers are staggering. In short, a majority of your customers are spending copious amounts of time engaged in the digital space.

It is for this reason that companies need to invest in social media audits to understand the social impact of their operations on different stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, and the broader community, in order to evaluate and improve their social and environmental performance.

The data obtained from the social audit can significantly influence decision-making regarding the revenue impact of your business.

For instance, comparing the customer lifetime value (CLTV) of customers acquired through social media with other acquisition channels provides insights into the effectiveness of your social media strategies in acquiring valuable customers.

Additionally, implementing link-tracking methods allows you to measure the traffic, conversions, and revenue generated from specific social media campaigns, enabling you to assess their performance and impact.

Attribution modelling further assists in pinpointing how social media interactions contribute to the customer journey and influence conversions, aiding in optimizing your marketing efforts.

By leveraging audience segmentation, you can identify high-value segments that contribute significantly to your return on investment (ROI), allowing you to focus your resources and strategies on maximizing returns.

Lastly, tracking the impact of influencer and brand ambassador collaborations through social media metrics helps evaluate the effectiveness of such partnerships and guides decision-making to enhance the outcomes of your social media campaigns.

With a wealth of information at your disposal, you can make informed decisions to run effective social campaigns and maximize your business returns.

Pressy Kaburu is a digital specialist working with Ogilvy Africa, a marketing & communications agency network.