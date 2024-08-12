The rich legacy of Manu Chandaria

Last week I was invited to be one of the speakers at the launch of Manu Chandaria’s biography, From Success to Significance, and what an amazing event it was, where over 600 people were gathered to celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.

It’s nearly half a century since I first met Manu, who at the time was already half a century old. He then had none of his current six honorary degrees, and he had no OBE and no CBS or EBS. But he was already a highly successful industrialist and philanthropist, having even by then achieved significance beyond success.

I met him when I joined the Rotary Club of Nairobi in 1978, which he had been a member of since 1963, becoming its president in 1982 – four years before I led the Club.

Former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka was with us at the launch, and I described how in the late 70s I interacted with ‘young Steve’ as we called him then, adding that it’s so hard to imagine he’s now approaching 70! I explained that our Rotary Club awarded him a post-graduate scholarship in Cyprus, following which he joined our club and was employed first by Kaplan & Stratton and then as the Legal Manager at Manu’s Comcraft.

I talked about Manu’s support for two of our club’s signature projects, both of which I was part of in their early years: the Rally for the Handicapped, as it was then called, which launched in 1979 and is now known as the Sunshine Rally, and the Rural Blindness Eradication Project, that began in 1985.

Manu continues to be very active in our club, both with providing funding for many initiatives and in contributing to our WhatsApp group.

I then turned to Manu’s support for business member organisations, and particularly with Kepsa, whose founder chairman he was in 2003, where I too was one of the founder directors. Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong’o was in the room, and I pointed him out as the man who provoked its formation, as Minister of Planning.

It was in February 2003, at a conference in Mombasa where economists David Ndii and Harris Mule launched the Economic Recovery Strategy, that Prof Nyong’o took the private sector people present aside and challenged us to speak with one voice. Manu remains active with Kepsa, including as chairman of the board nominating committee, where I am also a member.

Next I talked about Manu as an enabler of universities, funding major buildings and having two of them appoint him as Chancellor; USIU and the Technical University of Kenya.

Finally, I drew attention to the way he professionalised his companies, in appointing external independent directors at an early stage – like the late Hannington Awori, whose brother Moody (former vice president) was with us – and also non-family members as senior managers.

Plus the early establishment of the Chandaria Foundation, despite his father’s initial resistance.

I concluded by praising Manu as a family man, and by appreciating the child within him still being alive. He is what everyone sees: a low-key gentleman, an open listener, and – as Margaret Kenyatta writes in her foreword to the book – humble, kind and generous.

Mr Musyoka was next to speak, and he described Manu as being like a father to him. At Comcraft he learned so much, about the art of negotiating, about putting people together, and so much more.

And through Manu and Rotary he was introduced to “service above self”.

Mr Musyoka then introduced Namgya Khampa, the Indian High Commissioner, who told us she has come to love Manu and leans on him for counsel as an elder, as he is also a good friend of India. “You are a hero, and we need more heroes,” she concluded.

Manu’s grand-daughter Nahema told us that Manu is one who rather than adding days to his life adds life to his days.

He is everything to everyone when they are most in need, and does it with so much style.

And Daystar University Vice Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro informed us that Manu has been a great supporter of the Global Peace Foundation initiatives at Daystar. Prof Ayiro was deeply involved in the preparation of the book, which he told us reveals the man behind the accolades.