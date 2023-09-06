Columnists The six robust climate resilience strategies Kenya should prioritise

Kenya remains vulnerable to the effects of climate change making it crucial to develop climate-resilient mitigation strategies.

First, there is a need for greater public awareness of climate change and the role that citizens can play in addressing and building resilience.

This can help spur a shift from the use of biomass such as charcoal and wood fuel which encourage deforestation to sources of clean cooking fuel such as liquid petroleum gas, ethanol and solar.

Secondly, the citizens can also help with afforestation and restoring natural water towers that have been devastated by rampant tree harvesting. The ongoing national drive to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 is a commendable effort.

Thirdly, some energy sources are particularly susceptible to climate change like hydroelectric power, where failed rains lead to diminished water reserves in dams and lower electricity generation.

But it is encouraging to note that Kenya has addressed this challenge by turning to renewable and less weather-dependent sources such as geothermal and wind power.

Today, 86 percent of Kenya’s electric energy is derived from clean and renewable energy sources led by geothermal energy. However, more can be done as Kenya has the potential to generate more wind and solar power.

Fourthly, the design of our infrastructure should address possible challenges resulting from climate change-related events like floods, hurricanes and storms.

Critical infrastructure in the coastal cities like the Port of Mombasa should be built to withstand these impacts given its strategic importance not only to Kenya but also the East African region.

Fifthly, it is important that both the public and private sectors come together to build water harvesting infrastructure like dams and water pans.

Such infrastructure will help the population move from rain-fed crop production to irrigation ensuring sufficient crop and livestock production.

Lastly, it is crucial to sensitise farmers and pastoral communities on the need to take up insurance cover. The government should also incentivise farmers to ensure food security. This is an important lifeline in the face of erratic weather patterns.

It is heartwarming that Kenya is piloting crop-specific microinsurance products across counties with a view to helping local communities understand the importance of taking cover for climate-related risks.

According to the World Bank, more than 70,000 Kenyan farmers across 15 counties were enjoying affordable weather index insurance as of June 2022.

Through innovative and collaborative approaches, Kenya is already making strides in developing climate-smart agricultural practices, embracing green energy, and enhancing disaster preparedness.

Kenya's socioeconomic well-being hinges on its ability to build resilience towards this global challenge.

