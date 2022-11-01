Columnists The sprinters’ route to C-suite

An analysis of over 100 young CEOs in Africa shows that more than one-third of sprinters catapulted to the top by making "the big leap," often in the first decade of their careers.

By FRED OGOLA

Teaching an MBA class at Strathmore Business School is not the usual lecture in a typical classroom. The typical Strathmore professor also has the daunting task of marrying industry, students’ experiences, aspirations and theoretical content of the course. This means that the choice of whom to invite as a guest speaker can be a make-or-break decision of a professor’s entire trimester.

On Monday 3rd October, my bet was the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF), Victoria Sabula. Before joining AECF, Veronica served as general counsel and corporate secretary at Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra), which she joined from KCB where she began her career.

In order to ensure that the focus was on what the students wanted to learn from the guest speaker, I entrusted one of my students to facilitate the questions and answers session. “Please share with us how you raced to the top at this tender age,” Mukhwana Se-Mwami, the student facilitator requested.

I notice the focused attention of the over 60 students in the class. Victoria didn’t disappoint. With great humility, she said she always inherited any mess a company was going through and turned it into success. This was an invitation to reflect on whether there was any pattern among those who reached the CEO role faster than the average of 24 years from their first job.

A closer look at how the Kenyan C-suite executive sprinters like former KCB executive Joshua Oigara, Endeavor Africa MD Fiona Mungai, Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga and James Mworia of Centum, made it to the top with speed demonstrates one common attribute: formative experiences.

Specifically, these ladder-climbers made bold career moves that catapulted them to the top ahead of others. A closer look at these and many more leaders reveal three types of career catapults that are common: lateral moves, big leaps and big messes.

First, lateral or even backward moves allowed a future CEO to build something from the ground up. Victoria for example, left the prestigious and quasi-government KCB for the less-known Agra. This appeared to be a very unreasonable move, given that KCB is often said to be too big to fail, and that if it would then the government would do everything to salvage it. Later she left Agra, which is even larger than her current organisation AECF.

For Mungai Instead of waiting for a chance to be at the top, she formed her own organisation. As someone once joked, instead of waiting to be made a CEO, better make yourself one by creating that role for yourself. Mworia, on the other hand, began working as a filing clerk at Centum.

Despite having a law degree and several other financial and accounting diplomas and certificates, he accepted this entry-level position. He gradually rose through the ranks, and in 2005, he was appointed chief investment officer. He served in that position until December 2006, when he joined TransCentury Investments as its head of investments.

It is after making these twists and turns that in 2008, at age 30, he was appointed chief executive officer and managing director at Centum. The same moves can be said of Phyllis Wakiaga and Fiona Mungai.

Second, big leaps allowed a future CEO to skip a level or two, even if they felt unready. An analysis of over 100 young CEOs in Africa shows that more than one-third of sprinters catapulted to the top by making “the big leap,” often in the first decade of their careers.

These executives threw caution to the wind and said yes to opportunities even when the role was well beyond anything they had done previously and they didn’t feel fully prepared for the challenges ahead. For example, despite having not been a CEO anywhere, Victoria accepted to be a turnaround CEO, and consequently did turnaround and legitimise her position.

Third, big messes brought about the opportunity to turn around a failing unit or division. It may feel counter-intuitive, and a bit daunting, but one way to prove your CEO mettle is by inheriting a big mess.

Learning from the experiences of these and other sprinter CEOs, solving an organisations’ problems as others evade them and not being afraid to take strategic sacrifices is the sure route for those eyeing C-suite opportunities.

The writer is the Academic Director of the MBA programme and the Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness at Strathmore University Business School.