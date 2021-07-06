Columnists Time to review Treasury’s powers

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani at his office in Nairobi on June 9, 2021, a day before reading the 2021/22 Budget. PHOTO | JOAN PERERUAN | NMG

By TONY WATIMA

More by this Author Summary Many pundits have argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta marked the start of his last full financial year, with his assent to the Finance Bill 2021 that saw the cost of airtime, data and betting go up due to increased taxes.

But technically, this isn’t his last financial year.

With the elections happening in August 2022, that means the next government will be settling in around September, which is two months after the commencement of financial year 2022/2023.

The budget making process starts almost immediately after the commencement of the financial year because Parliament has to have the budget estimates in January. This means the budget preparations for financial year 2022/2023 will be starting this year in August. So, it’s the Uhuru government that will be designing the budget for financial 2022/2023.

The problem is that this creates a policy dilemma. The mandate for the outgoing administration ends in August yet it will be designing the government policy direction for the whole financial year, which is beyond its mandate. It should be the incoming government that should provide government policy direction, according to its election pledges. It gets complex because the budget-making process time bars the incoming government from redesigning the budget. The law can only accommodate rejigging of the budget to a limited extent.

The other problematic issue is that the last financial year has been abused by outgoing officials to loot public coffers through unscrupulous payment obligations. So, chances of massive looting of public funds in the financial year 2022/2023 is highly likely, leaving the incoming government in a tight spot because of the rigidity of the budget after it is passed by Parliament.

The second issue is the perennial late disbursement of equitable share of revenue meant for counties by the Treasury. In the financial year 2021/2022, I foresee counties not receiving the last disbursement when closing the financial year in June 2022. The national government will want to complete all the legacy projects of the outgoing President, so national government expenditure obligations will be given priority ahead of counties.

If the problem of the Treasury prioritising disbursement to the national government over counties is not fixed, successive governments will be treating counties with the same contempt that we have seen under the Uhuru administration.

For example, in the past month governors have been raising concern that they were yet to receive the full equitable share of revenue from the Treasury. Then on July 1, the Treasury disbursed funds to counties but with conditions that counties have to spend the money within three days.

Now, the Treasury has no such powers of directing counties on their fiscal plans, but here it is happening. It begs the question: do we really need the Treasury to be disbursing funds to counties? The time has come for Kenyans to review the role of the Treasury after 10 years of devolution.

In hindsight, the Treasury is part of the national government butit is expected to disburse funds to counties, Parliament and the Judiciary, which should enjoy fiscal independence. To give the Treasury this disbursement power is to give the Executive powers to bully or reprimand independent offices. So, if we expect fiscal autonomy for counties, Parliament and the Judiciary then we have to review the disbursement role of the Treasury.

The right framework should have been that the disbursement of funds to the various offices be handled by a stand-alone body. One of the proposals is to give the Controller of Budget additional role of the disbursement of funds. This will mean moving the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) away from Treasury and putting it under the Controller of Budget and restricting the Treasury’s role to handling finance matters for the national government.

The truth is, if the Treasury remains with the disbursement powers, we will always have a deficit in fiscal devolution.