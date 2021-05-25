Columnists Treat part-time lecturers well in turning around ailing Kenyan varsities

By OTIENO PANYA

More by this Author Summary Success of a country is attributed to the quality of its human resource.

Supply Chain Management is a dynamic discipline in the ever-changing world of work.

The knowledge and skills that procurement and supply chain professionals require keeps changing as technology advances.

Blockchain technology, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data management skills are key competencies for supply chain professionals.

As companies struggle to increase customer value, many are turning to purchasing and supply management. To be competitive on the global scene, our education priorities must change.

According to the Ministry of Education, results from student assessments show that learning achievement has remained quite low in the past decade. Due to this, the government is rolling out a new competence-based education structure that seeks to nurture potential by ensuring all learners acquire core skills required for every industry.

The Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) emphasises formative rather than summative evaluations.

The new system (2-6-3-3-3) consists of two years of pre-primary learning; six years of primary; three of junior secondary; three of senior secondary and another three of university or vocational training.

The world has become a global village thanks to internet technology. Institutions ought to benchmark at national, regional and international levels. Competition in an organisation must aim at improving its product/service, quality, increase productivity, greater responsiveness to change in market demand and to maintenance.

The provision of quality education and training is fundamental to the government's overall strategy for socio-economic development.

However, the recent development in the education sector proves otherwise. The university sub-sector has witnessed an exponential growth in the past decade due to establishment of new ones, admitting students on the minimum C+ grade, and cheating in national secondary school examinations, which has attracted government intervention.

However, it is worrying that expansion of learning resources and facilities is hardly noticeable.

The Universities Act is premised on a policy framework whose core objective is to provide quality, relevant education, training and research and to improve governance and management of these institutions.

Teaching and research remain the core business of academic institutions the world over. Success or failure of a university depends on quality of staff in the academic departments and research centres/institutes. According to the Commission for University Education (CUE), most universities are facing more constraints, especially with qualified staff and facilities for doctoral training.

Research indicates that there are more non-academic staff in our learning institutions than the academic staff. The number of academic staff is not commensurate with that of learners.

Out of the teaching staff population, 80 percent are part-time lecturers and teaching assistants/assistant lecturers who, apart from being poorly paid, the pay comes in arrears, sometimes up to six years.

Part-time faculty members do not enjoy the same status as their full-time counterparts. Lack of job security is a key feature due to the fact that they are not eligible to join the labour unions.

Kenya has set its national benchmark for doctoral graduation completion rate at 20 percent; however, the national average is now at 11 percent, and average completion time is six years.

The CUE has acknowledged the inadequacy of staff with doctoral qualifications and recommended revamping PhD capacity in the country, both in terms of fulfilling teaching needs and meeting the national research agenda.

According to Unesco, Kenya is ranked fourth after South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria in knowledge generation in Africa. By regional standards, Kenya is rated among the most competitive research systems in Africa with about 3,794 research personnel of whom only 35 percent have PhD qualifications.

The role of researchers and scientists was almost overlooked in Kenya, thanks to Covid-19 virus. For once, scientists and researchers were sought to provide solutions.

Kenya’s Vision 2030 recognises the role of research in knowledge creation and its ability to transform this country into a newly industrialised, middle income, globally competitive and prosperous economy.

In order to realise these ideals, it will be imperative for the government to fully equip Kenyan universities, increase both capitation, equip libraries to compete globally.

Panya is lecturer and researcher, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology