Columnists TVET, industry links can help Kenya create jobs

Jobseekers in Nairobi. file photo | nmg

By Annett Günther

More by this Author Summary Today, Kenya and Germany are partners united in the democratic nature of our political systems.

And Kenya, too, is preparing for its next electoral cycle. Although we still have some time until August 2022, the stakes seem to be very high at this point.

There is much talk about shifting political formations, about who is likely to run with whom.

I was born in Eastern Germany, then called "German Democratic Republic," when Germany was still divided. I grew up in a political system where a free press, a free society did not exist, and where you became a suspect if you went to church.

It was almost impossible to leave the country, even for a short vacation. And if you wanted to escape, climb over or dig under the wall that the East had built to keep its citizens in, the border guards had the order to shoot to kill. They killed more than 100 people who were bold enough to try to escape over the years.

On October 3 every year, I celebrate, together with all Germans around the globe that the East German dictatorship ended when Germany was reunified in 1990. A wind of change swept through Europe, through Germany, and brought down the Wall in 1989 that separated us.

Reunification was brought about mainly by the courageous people in Eastern Germany who took to the streets to face down their oppressive government.

We are eternally grateful for the support of our many international friends at the time. This wind of change of 1990 also touched Kenya, and ushered in multiparty democracy.

ELECTORAL CYCLES

Since then, Kenya and Germany have gone through several electoral cycles. Our latest Federal Elections took place just a few days ago, on September 26th. We have 6 political parties in our parliament, and none has the share of votes to rule alone.

In the coming weeks our politicians will negotiate coalition agreements. Once such a political coalition is agreed, our parliament, the Bundestag, can elect a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel and form a new government. This needs parties and politicians to compromise.

Fortunately, coalitions have been the norm throughout Germany's post-war history. Resolving political disputes, compromises and the willingness to work together with former opponents in order to formulate policies for the common good has been crucial for our democracy.

Today, Kenya and Germany are partners united in the democratic nature of our political systems. And Kenya, too, is preparing for its next electoral cycle. Although we still have some time until August 2022, the stakes seem to be very high at this point.

There is much talk about shifting political formations, about who is likely to run with whom. Unfortunately, according to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), in some instances hate speech is being used on political opponents.

It is important that, no matter the political ambition, a spirit of compromise, a spirit of democratic resolution of political disputes, prevails. And that the media fairly separates fact from fiction, democratic and policy-oriented discourse from short-lived political paroles.

I am glad to serve as the German Ambassador to Kenya, because Kenya has a strong democratic tradition, a Judiciary that is known to be very independent, and a self-confident media.

As someone who grew up in an autocratic system, I can only say that being a citizen in a vibrant democracy such as Germany or Kenya can be taxing, tiring even.

But, it is infinitely better than living in a system that buys your political silence by providing you with creature comforts and shopping opportunities, that wants you to stay a happy customer and worker instead of standing up for your rights as a citizen.

The relations between Kenya and Germany are rooted in our friendship dating back to Kenya's independence in 1963.

In 2021, there are still many challenges. Unfortunately, we are still struggling with the pandemic, and how to make up for the socio-economic opportunities that Covid has destroyed.

Moving forward, I strongly believe that our existing cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is a very good opportunity to provide Kenya's growing number of young people and citizens with skills and job perspectives.

SEVERAL COMPANIES

Several German and Kenyan companies are already onboard with this, and we hope that many more will follow. Close links between enterprises and training centres have been at the core of Germany's economic success since the 19th century.

I believe that building up such a TVET ecosystem in Kenya can provide concrete job opportunities for young Kenyans as well.

Our heads of state opened the first of many TVET centres of excellence in Kiambu last year, just before the pandemic hit.

As German Ambassador, I can promise that no matter the concrete form of our new government in Berlin will remain committed to establishing further TVET centres of excellence together with the Kenyan government and stay a reliable partner for the people of Kenya.

Mrs Günther is the German Ambassador to Kenya