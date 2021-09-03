Columnists Unresolved historical land injustice claims bad for investments

Isiolo residents on August 16, 2021 during an NLC public forum on how to file historical land injustice claims. PHOTO | WAWERU WAIRIMU | NMG

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

In January 2019, through a contribution in the Saturday Nation, I pointed out that any legitimate historical land injustice claims must be lodged with the National Land Commission (NLC) by this month.

The applicable provisions in the Land Laws (Amendment) Act 2016 provided for a five-year timeline effective September 21, 2016. This comes to an end on the 21st of this month, hardly three weeks from today. This information has been in the public domain all along. And besides write-ups such as this, public sensitisation on this critical matter has been happening through various civil society organs. And the NLC too.

The pertinent law lays out a clear mechanism and timelines for those aggrieved to seek redress. It provides that pertinent historical claims be submitted to the commission. Once admitted by the NLC, the claim undergoes investigations, and, if upheld, an appropriate redress is recommended. And the complaints must fall between June 15, 1895, when Kenya came under the British East African Protectorate and August 27, 2010, when the Constitution was promulgated.

The subject claim must be verifiable and must have resulted in the displacement of the claimant, or some other historical land injustice.

Importantly, the grievance must be beyond redress through our ordinary courts either due to contradictions in the law applicable when it happened or due to limitations of time.

Permissible historical land injustice claims for instance include those occasioned by colonial occupation, the struggle for independence, pre-independence treaties or community-government agreements.

Claims from development-driven displacements for which no compensation or any other remedy was made, politically motivated or conflict based evictions and displacements from natural disasters also qualify for consideration.

From narratives echoed during Kenya’s land reform dialogues, most land injustice complaints fall in the coast, northern, central and the Rift Valley regions of Kenya. And these have been the source of bitterness and pain, which, in some instances, undermine peace through violent conflicts.

It was anticipated that the legal mechanism provided help to bring any legitimate grievances to an end, promote peaceful coexistence and allow sustainable businesses in the affected regions to thrive.

It has therefore been most disheartening to read media reports to the effect that Kenyans in some of the targeted regions have not seized the available window to file claims. Yet this window is time-bound and must close.

The timeline couldn’t have been left open-ended. That would have consequences on investments. Unresolved claims are fodder for volatile politics. Closure of such fundamental matters, therefore, boost investor confidence.

Community leaders, and even counsel for affected individuals, must not bank on an extension of time. I have participated in setting and even attempts to vary such legal timelines through Parliament. It’s hard and usually unsuccessful.

It would therefore be a wise strategy to exploit the remaining window, however narrow, to table any pending claims. This would be good for Kenya’s future political and economic stability.