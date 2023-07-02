Columnists Unstable Internet in Malawi and the things we take for granted in Kenya

Those vested with the responsibility to shepherd public processes need to appreciate that their work impacts our competitive advantage over our neighbours in the continent. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author

This past week I spent time at the University of Malawi in the town of Zomba. We had discussions about a collaborative project on women, children and nature’s rights in environmental governance.

The opportunity to meet colleagues, exchange ideas, and debate about how best to address the triple planetary crisis and deepen south-to-south collaboration is intensely refreshing.

In the course of the week, I actually got extremely frustrated but also grateful. On the first day that we arrived, it quickly emerged that the hotel where we were to stay for the week had a very intermittent Internet connection.

Being the first day we took it as a chance to rest and be away from the pressures that come with communication. However, when the situation moved to the second and third day, it became extremely inconveniencing.

The experience was not restricted to the hotel. In fact, throughout the week, the high-speed Internet that many Kenyans are accustomed to was becoming a luxury. Any day that we had stable access was one to celebrate.

The default was interruptions in supply and thus disruptions in access and utilisation for work purposes. As a Kenyan, there are many things that frustrate me due to our state of development and governance.

I get very angry at the indiscipline on our roads by matatu drivers, for example. The experience this past week showed me the need to have perspective and also be grateful for some things.

Several years ago, Kenya was in a similar situation. It was unheard of to have Wi-Fi in public spaces. Fast forward to 2023 and access to the Internet is almost a basic right.

So much so that when it is not available one feels as if their rights are being curtailed. That was my experience in Zomba. On one evening, I actually missed a project development meeting with collaborating partners from Denmark.

The experience taught me about the importance of appreciating the strides we have taken as a country and the need for continued focus on our investment journey.

Those vested with the responsibility to shepherd public processes need to appreciate that their work impacts our competitive advantage over our neighbours in the continent.

When one gets the satisfaction, I had last week of being Kenyan, it is refreshing. However, when one gets frustrated as I was it impacts on the chances of you visiting the facility a second time.

This is what must drive our leaders to do the right thing and continually improve our service delivery.

We are starting a new financial year.

The Budget process has set several targets. It is important that the resources set aside are used for their intended purpose so that come the end of the next financial year we can be counting the improvements that will have been made, the lives impacted, and the services rendered —not the traditional monies misused and the white elephant projects standing.

The writer is a law professor at the University of Nairobi.