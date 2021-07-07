Columnists Use procurement reforms to drive recovery

By OTIENO PANYA

More by this Author Summary The proposed reforms indicate a clear intent by the government to align public procurement with international best practice.

They include automation and decentralisation of procurement ICT equipment and services to various ministries, agencies to facilitate access by SMEs.

Kenya’s 2021/22 Budget was read against a backdrop of scorching Covid-19 repercussions that cut GDP growth from 5.4 percent in 2019 to 0.6 percent in 2020. The overall budget is Sh3.7 trillion.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the number of people in employment fell to 15.87 million between April and end of June compared to 17.59 million in the previous quarter.

Public procurement aims at satisfying the needs of society through public finances.

This Budget proposes a number of procurement reforms, including automation.

Others are decentralisation of procurement ICT equipment and services to various ministries, departments and agencies to facilitate access by micro, small and medium enterprises.

Automation is welcome but should be done after a thorough analysis of all the risk areas of corruption such as in project planning, product design and documentation, tendering, contract awards, accounting and auditing.

The proposed reforms indicate a clear intent by the government to align public procurement with international best practice.

These proposals are in line with the recent changes and developments of the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Regulations (PPADR) 2020 that presented a number of benefits to the fight against graft.

PPADR, 2020 has operationalised debarment by introducing procedures for hearing and determination by the Public Procurement Review Board.

Debarment shall also extend to directors if it is a company or a partnership. This shall boost the fight against graft.

The regulations consolidate the government's measures on ethical procurement, conflict of interest, anti-corruption mechanisms as well as other legislative and policy requirements.

For full economic recovery, procuring entities ought to support these proposed reforms and embrace other supply chain principles that ensure cost reduction by minimising wastage, streamlining and reducing rework and duplications.