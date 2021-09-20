Columnists Vaccine our ticket back to normal, take it

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author Summary The discovery of several vaccines to boost immunity and prevent the negative effect of the virus on the health of citizens was a huge relief.

However, the delivery of the anticipated dividends has met with several obstacles in the implementation process.

Almost one and half years since the Covid-19 virus was discovered in the world it continues to ravage societies, causing deaths and disruption of businesses and daily activities.

As at September 16, 2021 the number of deaths in Kenya stood at close to 5,000, with another approximately 250,000 infections since the first case was discovered in 2020. The global figures are much higher.

The discovery of several vaccines to boost immunity and prevent the negative effect of the virus on the health of citizens was, therefore, a huge relief.

However, the delivery of the anticipated dividends has met with several obstacles in the implementation process.

For Kenya, like most African countries, the greatest initial challenge was access. All the vaccines in use were discovered outside the continent. We have therefore had to rely on supply from the countries where the vaccines are manufactured.

Due to limited supply and competing demands, coupled with the costs of the vaccines, the country has not been able to acquire the numbers it needs to vaccinate all its eligible population.

In the process the challenge of vaccine shortage due to what several leaders in Africa referred to as vaccine apartheid became a huge obstacle.

Developed countries not only prioritised their citizens but also hoarded the vaccines even though the challenge facing humanity was global and non-availability to some countries would endanger the entire world.

In recent weeks, there has been an increased availability of the vaccines in Kenya. For the first time, the country not only has one type of vaccine, AstraZeneca, but three more options. However, the challenge has been vaccine hesitancy.

I have had conversations with friends and relatives who either refuse or fear to take the jab due to one reason or the other, revolving around what they think are side effects. Most of these are based on myths and rumours. It is important that these get debunked.

I got the virus two months ago. By then I was fully vaccinated. It is, therefore, evident that the vaccine does not prevent you from getting infected.

Nobody ever said it would. So those using this as an excuse for not taking the jab should recognise that what vaccination does is to reduce the chances, not eliminate, the possibility of you getting infected.

When you contract the virus, like I did, vaccination reduces the possibility of you having severe symptoms which threaten your life and increase the chances of you being admitted to hospital. There has been evidence of this from data collected, including here in Kenya.

The reality is that there is still a lot we do not know about this virus. What we cannot discount is the positive impact of vaccination on lives and livelihoods.

A Kenyan friend of mine is spending a few months in Denmark. He was surprised when, on reporting to the country he was advised that masking is neither mandatory nor necessary in that country.

His batch of masks that he had carried with him remain unused in his suitcase. The reason for non-masking has everything to do with the levels of vaccination in that country, which stands at over 70 percent of the total population.

Kenya’s is way below, with the Ministry of Health indicating that the percentage of adults (as opposed to the entire population) that has been vaccinated is under four percent. Even with these low figures the country is still in the top 10 in Africa.

The need for civic education on vaccine efficacy and for all to turn up for the jab could not be more urgent. Due to the levels of misinformation and fear, this task requires a multi-pronged strategy.

Those who have taken the jab need to take it as their personal responsibility to convince their close family members and friends to follow suit.

If each of us just reached out to three other people, we would be very close to the 10 million mark that the government originally targeted for vaccination.

Personal responsibility will save lives and reduce the economic and social burden that we all bear, with the many deaths and medical bills requiring us to contribute to almost daily.