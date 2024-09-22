Warranty, indemnity insurance a strategic necessity for M&As

The Kenyan mergers and acquisition (M&A) market has witnessed a significant uptick in warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance, signalling a pivotal shift in how transactions are structured and executed.

This highlights the need for W&I insurance to mitigate risks and facilitate smoother, more secure transactions.

The insurance provides sellers and buyers with added security, ensuring a clean exit for sellers while alleviating buyers’ concerns about the seller’s ability to honour warranty or indemnity claims post-transaction.

Historically, W&I insurance has been more prevalent in foreign-based transactions, particularly within regulated sectors such as insurance, banking, and private equity. While its adoption is gaining momentum locally, especially among private equity sellers, W&I insurance is still underutilised in purely domestic transactions. Yet, it offers substantial protection for parties involved in M&A transactions.

For buyers, it provides reassurance that they will be compensated in case of a breach of warranties or indemnities, reducing the financial risks associated with the transaction.

For sellers, it allows for a clean exit, free from the lingering threat of future claims, enabling them to focus on new opportunities without the burden of unresolved liabilities.

However, to maximise the benefits of W&I insurance, it is crucial to integrate it early into the deal process. A comprehensive understanding of the target business, achieved through rigorous due diligence, is essential for both parties and the insurer.

This due diligence forms the foundation upon which warranties and indemnities in the sale and purchase agreement are drafted. These carefully drafted W&Is then provide a solid basis for insurance coverage.

While W&I insurance offers robust protection, there are several challenges and considerations that parties must navigate:

Cost implications: W&I insurance can be costly, particularly in high-risk sectors where the likelihood of claims is higher. Parties must weigh the benefits of coverage against the associated costs.

Policy limitations: Policy caps, deductibles, and exclusions may limit the overall protection afforded, making it essential to assess the terms and conditions of the policy carefully.

Impact on deal timelines: The insurance process, including the appointment of a broker, underwriting, policy negotiation, and integration into the sale agreement, must align with the broader transaction timeline. W&I insurance relies on due diligence to determine coverage, and delays in this process can impact the overall transaction timeline.

When deciding whether to include W&I insurance in an M&A transaction, several factors must be considered:

Firstly, industry and transactional factors. The size of the target business significantly influences the need for W&I insurance. Industries with complex regulatory frameworks or higher risk profiles may gain more from coverage.

Secondly, policy scope and underwriting. The scope of coverage is paramount. Parties should carefully evaluate the specific warranties and indemnities to be insured. A balanced approach, considering comprehensive protection and reasonable exclusions, is essential.

As more businesses recognise its value, it will likely become a standard feature in M&A transactions, driving a new era of secure and efficient deal-making.

Thorough due diligence and comprehensive disclosures are crucial as they impact the insurer's assessment of the risk profile.

Thirdly, Policy Terms and Conditions: The policy's duration, typically ranging from 12 to 36 months, must align with the potential exposure period. Additionally, the agreed-upon deductibles and excess amounts will influence the overall cost of the insurance.

A clear understanding of the claims process, including notification requirements and dispute resolution mechanisms, is vital for effective risk management.

Fourthly, Alignment with Transaction Objectives: W&I insurance should not be viewed in isolation but as part of a broader risk management strategy that aligns with the transaction’s overall objectives. Early integration and careful planning can help ensure that W&I insurance enhances, rather than complicates, the deal.

While W&I insurance offers substantial benefits, it is not without its challenges. The cost, potential policy limitations, and the need for alignment with the broader transaction timeline are factors that must be carefully managed.