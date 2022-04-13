Columnists Ways to make our cities safe and sustainable

Green nature facade of Parkroyal on Pickering hotel building in Singapore city. PHOTO | COURTESY

By NDIRANGU NGUNJIRI

More by this Author Summary The goal of making cities sustainable, areas where the vast majority of the world’s population calls home, is an important one.

Recently, Nakuru municipality was confirmed with city status. This is a hub for innovations, food security, commerce, transportation, infrastructure, culture, science, productivity, social development, housing, and much more.

According to the United Nations, 68 percent of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050. Thus, the goal of making cities sustainable, areas where the vast majority of the world’s population calls home, is an important one.

Unfortunately, living in Nakuru city and other urban areas often begets poor nutrition. City sprawl is also happening at the expense of natural resources and green spaces, increasing the vulnerability of cities and urban communities to the effects of climate change.

Many challenges exist to maintaining cities in a way that continues to create jobs and prosperity without straining land and resources. The most common include congestion, lack of funds to provide basic services, a shortage of adequate housing, declining infrastructure, and rising air pollution.

If we want to create healthy, sustainable cities for future generations, we must re-evaluate our cities.

First, we should promote cities and urban agriculture. When agriculture is mentioned, most people think of rural areas. But by preserving agricultural land in urban areas, we can shorten supply chains and the volume of carbon dioxide emitted when transporting food from rural to urban areas.

Producing and selling more fresh food within a city can reduce the environmental impact of food distribution, increase opportunities for inclusive local supply chains and improve access to nutritious foods.

Food systems need to be planned and managed together with the green environment to curb pollution, encourage healthy diets and physical activity.

Secondly, we have to make out transport systems sustainable. The best way is to give priority to walking, bicycles over cars, and cable cars to link hilly and often low-income urban communities. Singapore, which has innovative, people-focused transportation systems is a good example.

The city places a cap on the number of residents who are allowed to own a car, keeping roads clear and vehicle emissions down. To own a car one must bid on a permit that allows car ownership for 10 years.

As a result, the rate of car ownership in Singapore is just 11 percent. To compensate for this, Singapore has built a robust public transportation system.

Thirdly, we need to increase spaces for healthier environments and improved lifestyles. As urban areas expand green spaces are disappearing.

More than just for aesthetic appeal, trees and green areas are essential for improving air quality, mitigating urban temperatures, encouraging physical activity, and improving overall health quality.

Air pollution, rising local temperatures, and sedentary lifestyles can increase the probability of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, obesity and fuel the spread of new pathogens.

Fourthly, there’s need for a plan to reconnect cities with surrounding rural areas. Cities and urban areas do not function in isolation from rural areas. They are highly dependent on the rural regions for food, labor force, water supply, and food waste disposal.

In Nakuru, for instance, we need to reconnect the city with areas such as Dodori, Elburgon, Molo, and Mwisho wa Lami to ensure a supply of healthy, safe, and nutritious food, while also promoting market access for rural farmers and creating jobs within the food system.

Fifthly, we should prioritise nature-based solutions in cities in our climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction strategies. Cities need to implement greened rooftops and streets that can better manage stormwater runoff and improve the city climate.

Furthermore, introduction of the sponge cities concept, with open spaces that can soak up floodwater and prevent disaster in ecologically friendly ways is a worthy consideration.

Lastly, we must find ways of reducing and managing food wastage. Data shows that people in cities and urban areas consume up to 70 percent of the global food supply, but much of it is thrown away.

Although the causes of food waste vary from one region to another, generally poor food planning, inadequate packaging, improper storage, and cultural practices are all contributing to the problem.

Ndirangu Ngunjiri, Nakuru Resident