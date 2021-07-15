Columnists We need a digital lenders ombudsman

The Central bank of Kenya, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author Summary The Central Bank of Kenya says that it will allow digital lenders to share credit information with credit reference bureaus (CRBs) once a new framework for regulating the business is in place.

On the face of it, subjecting these pay-day lenders to the same regulatory regime as commercial banks is controversial. They lend their own capital and do not collect deposits from the public like banks.

The Central Bank of Kenya says that it will allow digital lenders to share credit information with credit reference bureaus (CRBs) once a new framework for regulating the business is in place.

On the face of it, subjecting these pay-day lenders to the same regulatory regime as commercial banks is controversial. They lend their own capital and do not collect deposits from the public like banks.

Yet the central bank is also right because the mandate of the governor includes keeping safe and sound practices in the financial system.

These pay-day lenders mint billions by charging very high interest rates. Before they were locked out from credit information sharing, they were clogging databases of CRBs with listing of ridiculously small amounts.

We were witnessing a situation whereby many small traders found themselves being cut out of credit because they had been reported and listed for defaults on loans of amounts as small as Sh1,000.

Worse, digital lenders don’t have customer service departments to answer customer complaints. They have been accused of irregularly accessing subscriber information, including mobile phone contacts, which they shared with third parties.

But to be able regulate them effectively, regulation must go beyond merely licensing and registering digital lenders. What we will need is a strong consumer protection law covering digital lenders. We badly need a working digital lenders ombudsman.

Digital lenders should be made to operate on the basis of maximum transparency and disclosure. Before a borrower takes the money, let him know the full conditions of the loan, especially the price.

You must disclose the interest rate and the annualised percentage rate (APR). We have witnessed APR’s of up to 3,600 percent.

Still, on transparency and disclosure, digital lenders must disclose tenor and repayment. In particular I must be told whether I can repay early. Are there penalties for early repayment? I say so because digital lenders impose massive charges and penalties for early repayment.

Thirdly, digital lenders should be forced to disclose the information they intend to use as collateral before they lend me the money.

Indeed, the biggest abuse by digital lenders is to shoplift names from my address and write to my contacts to pester me to repay. It amounts to illegally converting my friends and contacts into debt collectors.

Fourthly, a consumer protection law must include recourse and redress mechanisms. Regulation must put a period within which any complaint by a digital borrower must be resolved. If a borrower is still not satisfied, there must be a mechanism of escalating the complaint.

Beyond that, the ombudsman must be able to do naming and shaming by quarterly publication of detailed analysis of consumer complaints.

But regulation must go beyond clamping down on digital lenders. There is a strong case for looking at reforming the credit reference bureau system.

Why are we misusing credit reporting and subjecting consumers to arrangements that are patently contrary to what the framers of the credit referencing framework we have today wanted?

This thing was supposed to be about sharing of credit information between licensed financial institutions.

Today, you are required to table your credit score before you can be considered for some key jobs in the public sector. Yet the truth of the matter is that the framers of the rules and regulations did not want credit information to be shared with employers.

The framers conceived credit reporting as a journey that was supposed to start with stopping serial defaulting from borrowing money from multiple banks.

The purpose was that banks would use that information in helping them price risk. The objective was not to lock the consumer out of the credit market.