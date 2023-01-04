Columnists We should be good ambassadors and share positive African stories

By CHRIS GENASI

More by this Author

Over the last few months, some of the most talented people I have worked with across Africa, have moved to the US or the UK.

More money, better quality education and healthcare, a higher standard of living and a stable environment are all valid reasons that are hard to resist.

While this self-improvement is good personally, the impact on Africa is far from positive.

It is regrettable that many of the most entrepreneurial, talented and motivated people are leaving. This brain drain extracts the added value these individuals would have contributed towards their economies and reduces tax revenues as higher-earning individuals pay taxes overseas.

In addition, diaspora remittances can distort local economies, suppressing local wage rates, which is a main driver of migration to the US, Europe and the Gulf.

This is why it was heart-warming to read a post from a colleague recently, proudly asserting her determination to stay and join the list of high achievers that Kenya has produced.

Sadly though, she is in the minority and social media is dominated by stories of far more leavers than stayers.

One upside of this flow of African talent to the global North is the opportunity to create a positive reputation for the continent and change the tired, one-dimensional narrative of Africa as broken, corrupt, and struggling, that dominates much of the media’s portrayal.

READ: Cadbury launches digital library for African stories

I spend part of the year in Scotland, one of the strongest national brands globally. This positive image of Scotland has been largely created by high-profile Scots who have made it big outside.

From industrial titan Andrew Carnegie to world-famous actor Sean Connery, countless Scots have helped establish the positive image.

This soft power is amplified by the Scottish government actively promoting its image to the world and celebrating stories of returnees.

READ: GENASI: Why Africa needs resilience, not protectionism, against shocks

Africa, of course, is not a single country and no one entity is responsible for branding Africa globally.

It is Africa’s export of many of its brightest and best who are the continent’s front-line ambassadors and tellers of positive stories.

The writer is a public relations consultant and chairman of Hudson Sandler Africa.