What is in store for Mr President and Kenyans in the New Year

By HARRISON MWIRIGI IKUNDA

To say there is so much to do for President William Ruto and his government is a cliché. Below are a few of the many areas that will need a lot of attention in 2023.

Five or 10 years in leadership is not a long time in terms of what to accomplish and get a thumbs-up. However, there is enough time to make a huge impact of success or failure. So, 2023 will be a defining moment for Dr Ruto's presidency and legacy.

Focus should be on the economy because it is where the problems of Kenya and many countries start. If the state of the economy is only favourable to a few, a country's sustainability is never guaranteed. The state of economy nowadays defines politics and can lead to extreme outcomes.

Kenyans are grappling with unemployment, underemployment, poverty, crime and threats of terrorism.

In the new year, President Ruto should aim to achieve the goal of a fully functional 24-hour economy, especially in cities and big towns. Similarly, Kenyans should take opportunity of working and doing business in foreign countries. The net effect is to create opportunity of investing back home.

We have just scratched the surface in sectors such as tourism and manufacturing that have huge ripple effects to the entire economy in terms of jobs and positive effect to others such as agriculture.

To achieve this, a lot needs to be done in building right security and infrastructure in key areas to facilitate movement and confidence of trying this out, like identifying new markets.

For example, Kenya needs functional road systems, if what is happening in the developed world is anything to go by.

On technology, especially the fast-changing IT, the scope is huge, almost limitless in many years to come.

And, the Hustler Fund requires an urgent revamp to ensure sustainability in the long-term.

Politically, the country must be put in the path to sober engagements while tying its wings to economic growth without attempting things like removing presidential term limits.

The President must secure citizens from the evil jaws of poverty, unemployment, and suffering.

