Columnists What it takes for organisations to achieve success in a polycrisis world

What it takes for organisations to achieve success in a polycrisis world. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DILIP PAL

More by this Author

The world today is increasingly complex and volatile, with seemingly endless crises.

The Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, economic instability and political conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia war are all fuelling a wave of uncertainty around the world.

As such, many businesses have been forced to close their doors, while others struggle to adapt to this “new normal”.

In such volatile times, it is only natural for companies to go into survival mode by focusing on conserving cash, cutting costs and reducing investments.

Globally, many companies have been impacted by the crises and have had to make difficult decisions around layoffs and investment cuts.

However, successful and visionary companies often take a different approach during crises: They step up their investments and position themselves for growth.

Of course, not all companies have the financial resources to invest during a crisis. In some cases, firms may need to conserve their cash in order to survive.

However, for companies that are in a position to invest, a crisis can be an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage and position themselves for long-term growth.

Investing during a crisis may seem counterintuitive, but it can actually be a great strategic move for growth.

Firstly, investing during a crisis opens up new opportunities for companies that are well-positioned to adapt and capitalise on changing market dynamics.

Companies get the chance to gain a competitive advantage by acquiring new customers, expanding into new markets, and developing new products and services.

They are able to gain a larger market share through these bold actions. Secondly, investing during a crisis can position companies for long-term growth.

Investing in new technologies, research and development, infrastructure, and talent acquisition pays off in the long run.

Investments in capacity building help to foster a culture of innovation, while funding training and development motivates employees to think more creatively and develop new ideas, which can help to drive growth and competitiveness.

Thirdly and probably the biggest opportunity for growth is making strategic acquisitions. A crisis can create opportunities for companies to acquire assets and technology at a lower cost.

Companies can also use their cash reserves to make strategic acquisitions that can help them grow and expand their market share.