What Kenya should go for in trade talks

By FREDRICK OGOLA

On July 14, 2022, in a virtual meeting, United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, and Kenya's Industrialisation and Trade Cabinet Secretary, Betty Maina, launched the United States-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP).

But President William Ruto has not only courted the US, he has also enhanced foreign trips and domestic visits and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua has said the President is opening up Kenya for trade.

The latest data from the Controller of Budget shows that Dr Ruto’s spending on foreign trips between July and December 2022 was nearly four times that of his predecessor with the new head of State announcing his presence at the global stage with 10 trips during this period.

In this financial year ending June, the Office of the President was allocated Sh262.6 million for foreign travel, an increase of more than three times compared to the Sh72.1 million that had been allocated by the previous team at the Treasury.

The President has also hosted heads of state and government including the German Chancellor, Italian President and lately Iranian President who signed more than 10 MOUs with the President.

The question we should be asking is whether the President’s administration has a clear Trade negotiation policy that can enable benefit from its investments in these bilateral trade agreements.

Trade negotiations and dowry negotiations have some similarities: they are never done in the open and each party has a bargaining chip.

In negotiating my own dowry some time back, the Taita elders banked on beauty, character, upbringing and education as some of their bargaining chips.

Has Kenya established its bargaining chip in these arrangements and calculated its walk-away price? What can Kenya get from these deals?

One of the offers on the table is ‘market access’ since each of the countries will be looking for what to sell to each other. Though appearing lucrative, it might not benefit Kenya.

Firstly, just like Kenya, all these countries negotiating with Kenya have trade deficits. Secondly, these trade negotiations should not be traditional like the AGOA one with the US.

With AGOA, the 52 participating African countries ship USD500 million of textiles to the US, three-quarters of which come from Kenya.

That looks good for Kenya until you benchmark with a country like Vietnam which ships between USD15-25 billion to the US.

The question is, how can Vietnam, with its 97 million population be contributing 50 times more textile than the rest of African continent of 1.4 billion people under similar market arrangement?

The answer lies in what Africa focused on as opposed to what it ought to have focused on.

The truth of the matter is that if Kenya goes for market access, it will be in favour of its counterparts.

Kenya being an upper middle economy, its bilateral trade negotiations should shift focus on synchronising policies and standards, which will give Kenya a comparative advantage.

In fact, Kenya needs to be competitive in the alternative supply chain such as rare earth minerals, semi-conductor and pharmaceuticals.

Unknown to many, Kenya holds massive potential as a top rare earth minerals producer after the discovery of deposits worth $62.4 billion in Mrima Hill in Kwale.

Besides this, Kenya has embarked on nanotechnology and semiconductor manufacturing in Nyeri County. It has started producing integrated circuits, sensors, and related nanotechnology products for the world market.

These are some of the alternative supply chains that can give Kenya a competitive advantage in the negotiations.

Besides these, Kenya’s advantage is that it has an open, transparent financial system and its digital institutions are the most developed.

Therefore, as Kenya goes to the negotiating table, the hope is that those who will be representing Kenya will put on the table an offer that is peculiar to Kenya in exchange for something of real common good and value and not just a few individuals.

In doing this, it is also hoped that it will be in the spirit, not of a big brother and small one, but of equal partners with synchronised policies and standards that are not disadvantageous to either of the parties.

Dr Ogola is the CEO of, the African Health & Economic Institute and Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness.