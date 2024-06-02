What next for content creators after films agency demands?

At a time when the rate of unemployment in Kenya continues to skyrocket, the recent demands by the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) to content creators on YouTube may seem like a counterintuitive move in addressing the problem.

The letters to content creators that have since surfaced online indicate that KFCB faults them for exhibiting and distributing their content without licensing contrary to the Film and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 Laws of Kenya.

The law controls the making and exhibition of cinematograph films, for the licensing of stage plays, theatres and cinemas.

The main question that arises is whether content posted on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook or even Instagram qualifies as films within the definition provided by this law.

Section 2 of the law provides that a film means a cinematographic film, recorded video cassette film, recorded video discs, any recorded audiovisual medium, and includes any commentary (wherever spoken and whether the person speaking appears in the film or not), and any music or other sound effect, associated with the film, and any part of a film.

KFCB has dubbed the content exhibited and distributed by content creators on YouTube as audio-visual content which appears to be an attempt to bring such content within the ambit of regulation by the Film and Stage Plays Act, Cap 222.

The move by KFCB stands on a shaky legal and regulatory framework as it raises more questions than answers. It is critical to ascertain whether such content qualifies as a film within the meaning of this key law, which then would clear the air on whether the affected content creators ought to have acquired the requisite licences and approvals.

Noting that works exhibited and distributed on platforms such as YouTube or TikTok are subject to vetting by the platform itself, it is imperative to have in place a progressive legal and regulatory framework that takes into consideration recent technological developments in cinematography and filmmaking. It is essential to interrogate how modern cinematography and filmmaking are different from those envisioned by the current Film and Stage Plays Act, Cap 222.

To avoid similar predicaments for content creators, it might be time to rethink having an association to champion their concerns and interests—a forward-looking collaboration to ensure that their proposals for the inevitable legal developments in the near future are taken into account.

Besides, at a time when content creation is done in public places and exhibited on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner should issue a guidance note on the content creation industry in the spirit of protecting personal data, including a person's image.