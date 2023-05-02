Columnists What office space glut, remittance drop say about our unpreparedness

Something is happening in the commercial office space market, and it is not rosy. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Covid-19, is the way it rolled out, the way we and all our governments responded, and in the ways we are still not adapting to the things it changed, is that we really weren’t prepared for a global pandemic.

Yet, as we resist rethinking matters as basic as excess office space in Nairobi — neither assessing the longevity of home working, nor reconfiguring the empty offices of the central business district as low-cost or even super-chic apartments – does it show we are forever entrenched in an endless loop of unpreparedness?

The reality is that it is part of the way that the human brain is wired that we exclude signs of change from our vision and adapt to changes often reluctantly and belatedly.

It’s even referred to as taking an ostrich position, with our head firmly buried into the sand.

Yet, if we lift our eyes, how much better we can fare in staying alive. Take the news, this week, that remittances from abroad are down for the first time since 2010.

We have been nearly swamped with headlines on climbing energy bills in the West, rising inflation, and often soaring housing costs.

It doesn’t take too much risk assessment to imagine that might, in the end, reduce remittances from people coping with all those new and extra costs.

If we are open to seeing that remittances are vulnerable, it gives us a chance to use the remittances that are still arriving to urgently boost our local revenue, before the flow from abroad reduces.

Likewise with office space, if we realise home working may or may not diminish or be overtaken by overall growth in the remaining office-based teams, we can change the use of our office space for markets where demand is strong and earn new revenues. It will incur a cost.

But if we wait and pay all the costs for empty offices and then convert anyway, we will lose much more.

When it comes to adaptation to changed circumstances, the faster we move, the sooner we identify backup plans or change course, and the smaller the hit will be.

So as the 2020s continue to chuck change at us from every direction, why not map what’s not working: and rethink now?

Yet as change now accelerates exponentially, these qualities, designed to assure our emotional stability, are assuring us a blind dash into adversity.

For, if we refuse to risk manage our own lives, with an eye to the risks that could truly hurt us, as each one arises, they will, indeed, truly hurt us. So what can we do differently to get onto a better path?