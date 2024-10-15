What’s behind the rise of selfie charity?

More people seem to be engaging in charitable acts than ever before. Or at least that’s what social media would have us believe. Just scroll your WhatsApp status. Check your Instagram feed, or probably even read your own LinkedIn profile.

Everywhere you look, there’s a post of someone visiting a children’s home, a snapshot of a generous act toward a stranger, or even a screenshot of an M-Pesa donation of Sh200 shared within a group chat, demanding recognition on a public donor list, for a funeral contribution, no less.

“Admin, you haven’t updated my name. Here is a screenshot of my M-Pesa message.” It’s as if society has suddenly been bitten by a ‘do-gooder’ bug, sparking an endless chain of charitable acts broadcast for the world to see. But is it truly about the charity, or have we turned generosity into an opportunity for social validation?

In the age of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp statuses, charity often feels more like social signalling than a heartfelt act of goodwill.

Unfortunately, the grandiose display of simple acts of kindness has become more about self-promotion than genuine altruism. It's a form of social currency, where the value of the act is measured by the likes, comments, and shares it garners. For some, it’s a strategic political move.

For others, it’s about maintaining an image of goodwill and generosity. But for those who claim they’re doing it out of the kindness of their hearts, here’s a reality check: you're doing it for yourself.

The rise of ‘selfie charity’ has taken this to new heights. It’s now common to see people posing with the beneficiaries of their generosity, eagerly uploading the snapshots to social media.

The recipients, usually children or people in desperate circumstances, are forced to smile and wave for the camera, ensuring that the ‘giver’ has enough material to broadcast their good deed across WhatsApp groups and Facebook timelines. It’s performative at best, and exploitative at worst.

This culture of performative charity does little to solve the real issues at hand. Poverty, inequality, and systemic disenfranchisement cannot be tackled with a cheque and a photoshoot.

True charity is about empowering communities, providing long-term support, and working toward sustainable solutions.

It’s about doing the right thing, even when no one is watching. It’s about giving without expecting anything in return—not praise, not publicity, not even gratitude.

True charity should be quiet, meaningful, and selfless. After all, isn’t the point of giving to help others, not to help ourselves?