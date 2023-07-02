Columnists What the new IFRS sustainability disclosure standards mean for firms

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

Last week marked an important milestone on the journey towards sustainability reporting globally.

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) issued its first two standards on June 26 — IFRS S1 (general requirements for disclosure of sustainability-related financial information) and IFRS S2 (‘climate-related disclosures’).

These standards require organisations to disclose information that enables investors to assess the effects of significant sustainability-related risks and opportunities on the organisation’s enterprise value, and it also establishes requirements specific to climate-related risks and opportunities.

The standards form a comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures. IFRS S1 requires organisations to disclose sustainability-related financial information using an approach consistent with the recommendations for the TCFD [Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures].

It requires organisations to consider their governance, strategy, risk management and the metrics and targets used to measure, monitor and manage significant sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

This standard sets out the requirements for organisations regarding comparative information, frequency of reporting, location of information, use of financial data and assumptions, sources of estimation and outcome uncertainty, errors and statement of compliance, to name a few.

Many of these features are borrowed from IFRS accounting standards such as IAS 1 and IAS 8, which are familiar to organisations that prepare general-purpose IFRS financial statements.

IFRS S2 applies a similar approach to S1, requiring organisations to provide climate-related financial disclosures considering the governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets.

The standard requires, among other things, organisations to disclose the impact of climate-related risks (physical and transition risks) and opportunities on their short, medium, and long-term strategy.

It includes the effects on the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the organisation. Organisations are required to disclose information on the governance body, such as the board that provides oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities. It also requires organisations to disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The standard also includes industry-based disclosure requirements derived from the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) standards.

The new standards are effective from 1 January 2024 and require each jurisdiction to endorse the standards. Organisations can choose to apply them regardless of the accounting standard applied for financial reporting.

The new sustainability disclosure standards also provide transitional reliefs for organisations in the first year of reporting.

Akinyemi Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.