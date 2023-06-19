Columnists What to expect funding Budget

By ANTHONY NJEE

“Don’t tell me what you value, show me your budget, and l’ll tell you what you value,” says US president Joe Biden.

This being the first Budget under the Kenya Kwanza government, it has been aptly themed ‘The Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda for Inclusive Growth.’ This is in line with the Kenya Kwanza Government’s framework of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) aimed at economic turnaround and inclusive growth.

The government intends to increase investments in the following priority areas of socio-economic transformation while ensuring sustainable debt levels agricultural transformation and inclusive growth, transforming the micro, small and medium enterprises, housing healthcare, and digital and creative economies.

The government is keen on inclusive growth that permeates to the bottom. In the past, the government achieved growth through debt-financed mega infrastructure.

The projected budget of Sh3.68 trillion is 8.6 percent higher than the financial year 2022/23 of Sh3.39 trillion. A Sh720.1 billion deficit is expected, Sh198.6 billion will be borrowed externally while Sh521.5 billion will be sourced domestically. Executive allocation is capped at 2.2 trillion, Parliament will have a ceiling of Sh41 billion while the Judiciary will get Sh23 billion. The devolved units will receive Sh385 billion.

How will the government fund this budget? The 2023/24 revenue is projected at Sh2.89 trillion. Sh2.57 trillion of this being ordinary revenue — revenue from income tax, VAT, duties and investment. It is key to note that the Kenya Revenue Authority in 2022/23 is projected to achieve Sh1.8 trillion.

The government plans to achieve this by initiating reforms in tax policy and expanding the tax base – the finance bill is aggressive on this. With the current challenges facing the economy is it realistic to achieve Sh2.57 trillion? The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee termed the targets ambitious.

That Kenya faces significant debt vulnerabilities is no longer a matter of conjecture. Public debt repayment is expected to account for 48.6 percent of national ordinary revenue in FY 2023/24.

To put it simply, of all the revenue the KRA is going to collect in 2023/24 almost half is going to repay debts, leaving the other half to fund recurrent and development expenditure. Yes, how we manage the debt issue is a matter of national importance. The government has indicated that it intends to increase the debt ceiling to 55 percent of gross domestic product, which would allow more space to borrow. A key question should be, is it better to use revenue collected or projected as a measure of knowing our capacity to borrow?

The government plans to fund the budget deficit using external and domestic sources. Sh198.6 billion will be borrowed externally while Sh521.5 billion will be sourced domestically.

Its key to note that Kenya’s creditworthiness has been downgraded from B2 to B3 (By Moody’s). This is essentially reclassifying the economy from “high credit risk” to very high credit risk”. This rating was driven by an increase in government liquidity risks. Domestic funding conditions have deteriorated considerably. The Central Bank of Kenya has indicated that the domestic borrowing target is ambitious given the limited market capacity. Its key to note that the government has managed debt repayments well as there has been no default nor debt relief.

Investors are preferring shorter repayment period T-bills while avoiding or asking for a higher interest rate on longer-term bonds. Ultimately, the government might be forced to return to the global market, which is also asking for a higher interest rate. The effect of forex on international market bonds is significant as our currency has been depreciating against the US dollar.

This places the Treasury in a delicate position — how is it going to achieve inclusive economic growth with the challenges brought about by revenue and debt? Should it sit back and ponder whether it has a revenue or expenditure issue? Given its current situation is it better to rationalise expenditure based on what can realistically be collected?

Barack Obama once said: “A budget is more than just a series of numbers on a page: It is an embodiment of our values.”

Inclusive economic growth is key in Kenya as economic inequalities are a reality. How the government juggles revenue collection, debt and expenditure will be noteworthy.