Columnists When efficiency works against you

Efficiency is not always a source of competitive advantage, sometimes it is a source of strategic handicap. In that regard, organisations need to find a balance between being competitive and reliable. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By FRED OGOLA

About 2,500 years ago, Chinese military strategist, Sun Tzu, in his book The Art of War wrote: “Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory; tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat”. Mike Tyson must have taken him literally.

Out of the urge to win efficiently and within the shortest time possible, he compromised entertaining his fans. His tactic was to knock out his opponents in the first round, sometimes within the first three seconds of the match. He knew that if he focused on entertaining his fans by going up the 12th round, he would probably win but leave the ring wounded. Some boxing fans didn’t like him for that since as they were still purchasing the tickets the boxing match would be over.

Granted, Tyson was efficient and won lots of boxing competitions, but did he have more impact on people than Muhammad Ali? Both fighters’ careers spanned more than 20 years, with Tyson winning 50 of his 58 fights, and Ali taking 56 of 61. People loved Muhammad Ali more than Tyson, for the former never fought only to win — his heart was in the game. Tyson could dominate a fight, but without the will to dig deep and deliver punishment when the chips were stacked against him. Ali, on the other hand, was a true warrior with an astounding amount of heart.

When Ken Norton broke Ali’s jaw early in their first fight, the latter fought for at least seven rounds with the pain of a broken jaw that got worse with each round — all for his fans’ sake. Tyson, however, as soon as he discovered he wouldn’t win, had the habit of misbehaving and doing crazy stuff like biting, leading to his disqualification. Fans found this selfish. In such cases, efficiency worked against Tyson. Are there also instances when efficiency work against corporates?

To affirm that efficiency can work against corporates looks incorrect and most corporate leaders may disagree with this affirmation. This is because business process re-engineering was introduced due to research and statistics’ revelation of an unquestionable need for massive workplace reform.

Innovative industry professionals needed to renovate business practices to gain a competitive edge, create a better working environment and optimise work efficiency. The argument has been that the value of efficiency is reflected in a business’s profits, success and bottom line. In the eyes of the corporate world, efficiency provides a wide array of benefits, including optimal resource usage, reduced waste, cost reduction, decreased errors and improved productivity. In that regard, an efficient employee is an invaluable resource for a business. An efficient employee can bring up the entire team and positively influence a business’s bottom line.

Be that as it may, there have been instances when efficiency has worked against several corporates just like it did against Tyson.

In 2018, Airtel Zambia had taken the lead from MTN Zambia by 300,000 mobile money customers as competition between telcos increased. Airtel corporate communications manager Yuyo Kambikambi said the company’s mobile money customer base stood at 1.3 million. For Airtel to beat MTN Group, the latter, which had operations in 17 countries in Africa and ranked number one brand and among the top 10 brands in the continent, the former must have made a very strategic manoeuvre hinged on what looked like its core competitive edge — efficiency. Being large, MTN leveraged process re-engineering to achieve the highest level of efficiency in its operation, enabling it to reduce cost and increase willingness to pay.

However, besides selling airtime and data bundles it also involves in money transfer and short-term lending, the equivalent of Fuliza in Kenya, MTN’s efficiency in terms of the speed of their data, recovery of borrowed airtime and money lent to its customers worked against the Telkom giant to the benefit of Airtel.

Customers discovered that by using Airtel’s ‘inefficient and slow’ data bundle, they could send more messages by email and WhatsApp besides sharing several contents with an equivalent amount of bundle MTN offered. Whenever they borrowed airtime or money, the speed with which MTN recovered it was so efficient that the clients had no chance to play the telco. They viewed MTN as selfishly efficient and fast. They, therefore, shifted base to the generously inefficient Airtel, saying the airtime, data bundle, and short-term lending of Airtel took longer to their advantage as opposed to MTN’s, which was extremely efficient to their detriment.

Their inefficiency served the needs of the customers and that became a source of competitive advantage for Airtel.

Efficiency is not always a source of competitive advantage, sometimes it is a source of strategic handicap. In that regard, organisations need to find a balance between being competitive and reliable.

The writer is the Academic Director of the MBA programme and the Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness at Strathmore University Business School.