Columnists When to commence or cease the capitalisation of borrowing costs

Borrowing costs are interest and other costs that an organisation incurs in connection with borrowing funds. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

More by this Author

Borrowing costs are interest and other costs that an organisation incurs in connection with borrowing funds.

The borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of a qualifying asset are included in the cost of that asset rather than expensed through the profit and loss statement.

A qualifying asset is an asset that necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale, in most cases over one year to get ready for use.

Examples include property, plant and equipment like manufacturing plants, power generation facilities, intangible assets, investment proprieties and bearer plants.

These borrowing costs are capitalised as part of the asset's cost when it is probable that they will result in future economic benefits to the organisation, and the costs can be measured reliably.

These costs may include interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method in IFRS 9, interest in respect of lease liabilities per IFRS 16 and exchange differences arising from foreign currency borrowing to the extent they are an adjustment to interest costs.

IAS 23, the IFRS standard on borrowing costs, mentions two types of borrowing. Specific borrowings are funds borrowed specifically by an organisation to obtain a particular qualifying asset.

An organisation easily determines the specific borrowing costs attributable to the specific asset using the capitalisation rate specific to the borrowing, which is its effective interest rate.

General borrowings are all other borrowed funds of the organisation that are not specific borrowings.

In this instance, determining the amount of borrowing costs attributable to acquiring a qualifying asset is complex and requires judgment where an organisation has multiple general borrowings.

Capitalisation of borrowing costs commences when the organisation incurs expenditure for the asset, incurs borrowing cost, and undertakes activities necessary to prepare the asset for its intended use or sale.

An organisation should suspend the capitalisation of borrowing costs during extended periods in which it suspends active development of a qualifying asset.

An organisation ceases capitalisation of borrowing costs when substantially all the activities necessary to prepare the qualifying asset for its intended use or sale are complete.

Akinyemi Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.