Where IMF, World Bank economists get it wrong on the impact of climate

Members of the National Youth Service (NYS) gather to plant trees during the nationwide tree planting public holiday in Nairobi on November 13, 2023. PHOTO | LUIS TATO | AFP

By JENNY LUESBY

With the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, just around the corner, this week has been a new climate week for Kenya, across our national holiday to plant trees, alongside an IMF meeting to review the country’s climate achievements.

The big target, as usual, was for Kenya to reduce its carbon emissions, which don’t affect Kenya’s weather or climate, but represent some part of a percentage point of the whole world’s carbon emissions, which together are changing everyone’s climate.

Thus, the needle remains firmly set on Kenya’s NDC (National Determined Contribution) to reduce the global sum.

Through its delivery as an outstanding global citizen, it can access various large government loans, including $551 million (Sh84 billion) approved by the IMF in July this year.

But that raises a small matter of how we might repay those amounts as the impact of climate change continues to plunder our economy.

In this, the blind spot from our international financial institutions seems to be just as great as the current gap in our government's attention and policy.

A case in point is the World Bank’s assessment of Kenya’s risks from climate impact. In this, the bank cited data from the 2008-2011 drought to show that natural disasters, such as drought and floods, represent our biggest impact.

They are wrong. But, maybe, if you gather some 2008-2011 data from your own performance, it might also be inaccurate about what is going on with you today, 12 to 15 years and almost half a career later.

For, where climate change is really hitting Kenya is much more insidious, creeping up, slow, harmful and claiming ever more lives — without a cyclone or a drought counted.

The rise in our temperatures in the last 30 years shows up in the average, but it actually comes in far greater heat spikes, far more often.

These accelerate pest breeding (by some estimates now more than a million-fold), accelerate the breeding of viruses and bacteria in water, evaporate surface water, dry out soils, and increase the capacity of air to carry pollution.

So, try subjecting an outdoor square metre of soil to frequent heat spikes for 15 years, and see if you notice any impact: how moist is that soil now? What if you make that a basin of water: what will be left after hundreds of days of high heat?

It’s nice, and especially for economists, to think climate change is about cyclones and droughts: but put them in a tin-roofed hut on a 40°C day, with their only water a concentrated, bacterially-loaded soup, and heavy pollution to breathe: and then let them review whether it's natural disasters that account for most of the climate impact in Kenya.

The writer is a development communication specialist.