Where the real problem with Kenya's electricity distribution system lies

A Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) Substation. FILE PHOTO | AYUB MUIYURO | NMG

By JENNY LUESBY

There is a song that often reminds me of the journey we are on with our forever-expensive electricity, with its riff: “Wherever you go, always take the weather with you’.

To me, it has always spoken to the issue of misaligned business models, following a vivid example from an electricity company, in South Africa, as it delivered results pointing to extra costs and disrupted supplies caused by thunderstorms.

It’s rough when the weather messes up your business. But the area affected, around Johannesburg, just happens to be a global thunderstorm hotspot: so was the problem random weather misfortune, or a system built in a way that could not withstand normal weather?

I saw the same with British clothing retailers, whose results dropped with regular monotony around explanations of how the (unpredictable) British weather had messed them up afresh, leaving their summer or winter clothes unsold. In fact, the problem was a business model that saw clothing quantities ordered from Asia a year ahead, with no stocking flexibility, once the nature of the British weather year emerged.

And so it is, too, with Kenya’s electricity system. Tired as we are of reading about global fuel prices, and extra setbacks like currency reversal on importing and diminished hydropower on poor rainfall, can we really say this system is built to thrive in its actual operational environment?

For even as the government strives to add geothermal, wind, and other renewable generation plants, there is a business model issue underlying all of these marginal hits. Our electricity pricing covers the cost of generation, transmission, and distribution, not to mention the levy for rural electrification, and here lies a thorn.

Rural electrification is life-transforming. But it is extremely costly when achieved by using the main grid, over vast areas, to serve often small communities. There have been some moves for local distribution schemes. But there’s a second issue. Once connected, rural consumers use very little electricity: according to one study, as little as 5kWh a month, which is far too little to power a single fridge.

Most also already have solar devices and their big use is mobile phone charging. Few of the connected families even use electricity for all their lighting.

Yet for the electricity company that massive distribution network still requires maintenance, despite efforts to cost-share with clever deals to combine it with Internet fibre.

Thus, in building a costly electricity system spread over huge expanses, we keep looking at the fuel imports to cover failed hydropower as the news: while sending tiny morsels of electricity over many hundreds of miles, which is one very expensive way to run an electricity system: and there lies our real problem.

The writer is a development communication specialist.