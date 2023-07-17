Columnists Why bonds remain attractive in spite of inflation surging

By RICHARD WAUGH

Some investors have questioned the role of bonds in multi-asset portfolios, after seeing large sell-offs and inflation surging.

My view remains that high quality bonds have a valid role to play over a full economic cycle and have become more attractive recently, as bond yields have risen and the risk of a recession has increased.

Let’s start with the ongoing role they play in portfolios, where equities are the core asset for generating capital growth.

Ultimately, it’s the growth in company earnings that drives capital expansion and rising dividend payments. The downside is that companies earn less during recessions because the drop in economy wide spending means less revenue and costs can’t be cut by enough, to keep pace.

If the drop in revenues is large enough, corporates go from making profits to making losses.

Bankruptcies increase making shares worthless as creditors take control, noting that this is a rare event for large, listed companies that comprise the bulk of investors’ portfolios.

This bankruptcy risk varies over time and from company to company, influencing how much investors are prepared to pay to own businesses with different sensitivity to the economic cycle.

Investors in shares face higher uncertainty vs assets with more stable income streams plus a higher risk of being wiped out in a deep recession.

Rather than look through the economic cycle, investors are hardwired to assume that what has just happened will keep happening.

It’s not surprising then that investors mark down the price of shares during or in anticipation of recessions, just as they mark up the price of shares in booms.

By contrast, bonds issued by creditworthy borrowers – such as the US or UK – pay a fixed amount of interest and at maturity repay the loan in full.

You know exactly what you will get if you hold the bond to maturity. Investors pay more to own assets with higher certainty in uncertain times and recessions than in boom times.

This is why bond prices typically rise when recessions occur or are expected, making them an attractive diversifier for multi-asset portfolios.

The exception is when inflation is high, rising and very uncertain (e.g. 78.6 percent YoY CPI for Turkey as at 28 April 2022).

When this happens, investors place a low value on the certainty of fixed payments from bonds, because they don’t know how many goods and services they will be able to buy with it in future.

The root cause of prolonged high inflation is economic mismanagement. This is not the case today for UK, US and developed economies where there are independent central banks with mandates to keep inflation within a target range.

Interest rates are rising and expected to rise a lot more, because central banks want to reign in demand-led inflationary pressures and accept this can only be achieved by an economic slowdown.

So, over a full market cycle we still see an important role for government bonds in multi-asset portfolios, as diversifiers for equities during recessions.

For many years we invested less than usual in State bonds because yields were very low.

This year we have been raising exposure because the rise in yields means future returns will be higher and actions of central banks are reducing the risk of high persistent inflation, while making recession more likely.

