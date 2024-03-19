Columnists Why counties should invest in new sustainable energy plans

By ERIC WAMANJI

Kenya’s energy sector marked a key milestone last week. Sixteen counties are on the cusp of completing their County Energy Plans (CEP). This is significant because the CEPs lay a solid foundation for the future of energy in the country.

The first 16 were a cohort under the European Union-funded Sustainable Energy Technical Assistance (SETA) project. SETA's main remit was to facilitate the counties to develop their own CEPs as envisioned in the Energy Act (2019).

All 47 counties are required to have CEPs which will be consolidated into one meta-masterplan called the Integrated National Energy Plan (INEP).

A quick peek into the 16 CEPs is encouraging – because of their comprehensive analysis of the energy environment, and attention to detail of the energy opportunities, infrastructure, needs, and usage at the grassroots level anchored on the philosophy of energy being an enabler.

This approach, known as Energy Delivery Model (EDM), was consciously used by the SETA team to ensure inclusivity in planning from household to boardroom level.

Recalibrating and bolstering the energy ecosystem come with vast opportunities. First, is energy security. The new energy regime in the making does not only offer a versatile and resilient mix, but it also promises affordability, bankability and, crucially, a boon to health because of commitment to green credentials.

The comprehensive assessment and planning for energy will, with clarity, open prospects for green growth and investment. Importantly, what is clear from the CEPs is that they are opening a versatile chapter of green Kenya that seeks universal access to clean energy by 2030 and culminate into Net Zero by 2050.

Great opportunities lie, for instance, in scaling up the uptake of biogas, LPG, or solar. Take biogas, for example. There is a proposal to take it beyond the kitchen into the economic realm of productive use to power small farm machinery like chaffcutters.

There is also a whole world of opportunities ahead in e-cooking. Currently, data shows that only 2.0 percent of households e-cook. Yet, there is a bankable population that can easily adopt this technology and therefore boost electricity consumption and even save on expenses.

What’s needed is a robust regulatory framework that pays heed to efficient appliances. The same goes for LPG whose uptake is only 26 percent, majorly concentrated in urban areas.

Experts insist that first, the cylinders should be free, the government should tighten safety enforcement and ensure delivery mechanisms are agile. No doubt, opportunities are mouthwatering.

Yet, sadly, about 25 counties are yet to start their CEPs. That’s sad. The excuse of lacking funds doesn’t wash if the runaway sleaze they’re notorious for is anything to go by. Counties recall their solemn duty to invest in areas that are fruitful to their people. That’s their raison d'etre.

The writer is a communications advisor.