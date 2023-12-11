Columnists Why developing countries entrusted the UN with international taxation

By BASTON WOODLAND

One might ponder the role that international taxation plays in our diverse economies, especially in developing countries. The origins of the rules, guidelines, or conventions governing international tax can be puzzling.

Many of these regulations have been championed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a Paris-based organisation comprising wealthy nations. Despite being a crucial force for international tax and material progress, the OECD has faced criticism for instances of tax inequality, injustice, and discrimination against developing economies.

Tax experts have labelled the OECD as a coalition of "privileged" countries dictating international tax rules that govern global societies. Throughout modern history, developing countries have scrutinised the OECD's role in shaping international tax policies, leading to a growing desire for the United Nations to assume a central role in international taxation. This shift aims to enhance inclusivity, and fairness, and create a broader space for progressive tax policies.

It is undeniable that the world is a global economic hub, with interconnected economic activities spanning different tax jurisdictions. Consequently, taxing certain multinational enterprises with various branches, subsidiaries, and virtual offices in developing countries becomes increasingly challenging.

This intricate interaction and potential overlap between different tax jurisdictions underscore the need for a uniform legal framework for global taxation. Such a framework should consider the economic interests and fiscal capacities of developing countries, facilitating international trade and investments.

Developing countries face disadvantages in negotiating tax treaties. Approximately 3,000 comprehensive bilateral income tax treaties are in effect, with high-income countries concluding significantly more treaties than low-income countries. This puts low-income countries at a negotiating disadvantage, given the greater experience and technical expertise of high-income countries.

Developed and developing countries typically rely on the OECD Model Tax Convention when negotiating tax treaties. However, this model is criticised for being particularly unfair to developing countries, perpetuating tax abuses, inequality, and discrimination.

In essence, the reason developing countries voted to entrust the UN with international taxation is to eliminate instances of tax abuse, and base erosion, curb revenue losses, and promote equality and inclusivity among all countries.

Additionally, developing countries will now participate on an equal footing in the development of global tax standards.

Baston Woodland is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.