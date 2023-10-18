Columnists Why firms in extractive industry need to invest in biodiversity conservation

By ALBERT MUSANDO

Philanthropists and conservationists attending the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi last month took the opportunity to advocate reforms of the international financial architecture, shared innovation, knowledge, experience, and practical approaches towards addressing climate change.

One of the key areas that need continuous engagement and investment in the efforts to fight climate change is biodiversity. The relationship between the two is both dynamic and complex.

Climate change threatens to drive species to extinction, while the variation within species forms the basis for evolution, allowing species to adapt to new habitats.

Species, in turn, serve as the fundamental building blocks of ecosystems, aiding in their recovery from the impacts of climate change.

Businesses in the extractive industry particularly have a unique opportunity and responsibility to contribute to halting biodiversity loss as a means of mitigating climate change.

With the effects of climate change becoming more evident by the day, characterised by unpredictable rain patterns, prolonged drought, and devastating floods, conservationists and policymakers are calling on companies in extractive industries to incorporate biodiversity conservation into their operations.

One of the ways is assessing biodiversity risk. This new investment in the extractive industry is essential for responsible business and sustainability. The risk-based approach ensures biodiversity is considered throughout all operational stages, from extraction planning to site closure.

Specific biodiversity measures are tailored based on value and expected impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems, aligning resources with risk levels.

During the planning stage, the focus is on avoiding and minimising impacts, especially for high-value biodiversity sites and species at global risk.

Planning identifies potential pitfalls and red flags, allowing the company to exit the investment if biodiversity risks outweigh opportunities.

In the operational stage, companies continue to minimise impacts and enhance biodiversity through targeted actions.

Site closure planning includes rehabilitating the site for its final land use, in harmony with biodiversity and sustainable land use principles.

It is through such approaches that at Bamburi Cement, owned by Holcim Group, we actively participate in rehabilitation and biodiversity conservation initiatives to serve as carbon sinks and reduce carbon emissions in the production process, ultimately aiming for net-zero emissions.

We reclaim mine wastelands and transform them into safe environments, incorporating wetlands, forests, and grasslands to conserve a wide range of wildlife.

Bamburi's Haller Park and Forest Trails are global showcases of sustainable mining, housing over 582 plant species, 114 butterfly species, 295 bird species, 31 mammals, 14 amphibians, 36 reptiles, and more. These initiatives accelerate ecosystem restoration, promoting environmental sustainability.

Other than climate regulation, humans benefit a lot from biodiversity interaction within the ecosystem. Additional benefits include flood control, disease regulation, and water purification.

Essential resources such as oxygen, food, fresh water, medicine, and shelter are provided by various ecosystems like forests, grasslands, mangroves, and rivers.

Additionally, living organisms in their environments contribute to materials like wood for construction, fibre for clothing, and genetic resources for medicines and crop security.

The health of individual species and overall ecosystem diversity enhance climate resilience, which is crucial for human survival and well-being.

Therefore, the extractive industry faces a collective challenge in contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation through biodiversity conservation.

The writer is the Restoration, Education, and Ecosystems Manager, Lafarge EcoSystems - Bamburi Cement PLC.