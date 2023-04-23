Columnists Why foreigners should be let to acquire farmland in Kenya

It is time Kenya adopts an approach that encourages investment in agricultural production, without restricting such investments to citizens. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Policies on ownership of agricultural land vary from country to country. Some prohibit buying of agricultural land by foreigners while others have an open-door policy allowing them to own agricultural land.

For countries that restrict ownership of agricultural land by foreigners, the differential treatment is premised on the need to localise food security.

Kenya is one of the countries that restrict ownership of agricultural land by foreigners. Following the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, most of the then-existing statutes dealing with land were repealed by the Land Act and the Land Registration Act, both enacted in 2012.

However, this was not the case with the Land Control Act 1967 (Act). The Act requires the Cabinet Secretary for Land to establish a land control board (board) for every land control area, which is usually a sub-county.

Firstly, Kenyan law allows foreigners and foreign-owned entities to own all other types of land, other than agricultural land, provided that such ownership is limited to a leasehold interest for up to 99 years.

As a result, foreigners have owned land where they have undertaken projects of significant national importance such as power generation.

Secondly, while Kenya has had restrictions on ownership of agricultural land by foreigners since 1967, the country continues to grapple with a perennial shortage of food.

Consequently, Kenya imports agricultural products such as sugar and maize which could be produced locally. Fruits such as apples and grapes are also imported from countries such as Egypt and South Africa.

It is safe to conclude that prohibiting foreigners from owning agricultural land in Kenya has not led to food security.

It is high time Kenya adopts an approach that encourages investment in agricultural production, without necessarily restricting such investments to citizens.

This can be achieved through government interventions such as the provision of irrigation and transport infrastructure in rural areas, extension services and other incentives to spur value addition.

Mutuku is a Partner in the Real Estate and Finance Practice at DLA Piper Africa Kenya (IKM Advocates). Nthata is an Associate in the same practice.