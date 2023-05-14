Columnists Why gender equity matters

At the heart of all development issues, health, education, population, and urbanisation, to name a few, lies the fundamental human right of gender equity. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By DR EVELYN GITAU

Globally, gender equity is yet to be accomplished despite being a crucial driver for sustainable development and social justice.

The same goes for Africa and its respective countries.

Women and girls across all spheres continue to be targets of various forms of violence and discrimination, earning less than men for performing equivalent work and often engaging in excessive unpaid care work that limits their prospects for success and well-being.

As a result, gender stereotypes and norms frequently impose restrictions on both men's and women's choices and aspirations, preventing them from reaching their full potential.

In education, the Global Gender Gap Report 2020 highlights significant inequalities between girls and boys in education attainment.

Many girls receive less support in schools than boys to pursue their chosen studies.

According to Unicef, this happens for a variety of reasons; The safety, hygiene, and sanitation needs of girls are neglected, barring them from regularly attending classes.

Discriminatory teaching practices and educational materials also produce gender gaps in learning and skills development.

The higher dropout rate among girls has also been attributed to adolescent pregnancy, early marriage, peer pressure, and child labour.

Health inequities disproportionately affect women in SSA. According to UNFPA, maternal deaths are preventable by ensuring access to high-quality and timely care.

However, WHO reports that more than half of the global maternal deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, in sub-Saharan Africa, women and girls accounted for 63 percent of all new HIV infections in 2021, according to global HIV statistics.

Every week around 4900 young women aged 15-24 become infected with HIV in Africa. Further, six in seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15-24 years are girls.

For these young girls, the increased risk of unwanted pregnancy, HIV and Aids, and malnutrition are heightened by gender norms and discrimination.

To address these among other challenges, society must adopt a holistic and intersectional approach that recognises the diversity and complexity of gender issues.

By challenging the root causes of gender inequity, such as patriarchal structures, systems, and cultures that perpetuate discrimination and violence we can easily promote the empowerment, participation, and engagement of women and girls, as well as the accountability of men and boys as allies and agents of change.

Decision-makers also need to ensure that policies and programmes are gender-responsive and inclusive, taking into account the needs and perspectives of different genders.

Women's economic empowerment and leadership are critical to reducing poverty and achieving sustainable development.

Governments can promote women's economic empowerment and leadership by implementing policies that increase access to credit, markets, entrepreneurship and leadership training.

Overall, economies that embrace gender equity are more inclusive, robust, and progressive, leading to higher productivity.

This, coupled with women's participation in politics is critical to promoting gender equity and ensuring women's voices are heard in decision-making.

Governments can encourage women's political participation by effecting policies that promote gender equality in political representation, such as quotas or affirmative action.

Although recognised in one statute or another both of these remain elusive in implementation across Africa.

The writer is the Director, Research and Related Capacity Strengthening at, African Population and Health Research Center in Kenya.