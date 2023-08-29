Columnists Why health workers are restless

Members of the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers demonstrate during a past strike in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By FREDRICK OGOLA

Industrial action by healthcare workers is not a new phenomenon. In the first half of the year alone, there have been more than 10 such strikes in the United States.

In Kenya, industrial action by healthcare service providers has been a constant headache to the government since 1971.

Despite their colourful manifestos before ascending to the presidency, none of the presidents has ever fixed the issue of working conditions and pay.

Currently, President William Ruto is instead focusing on housing, which Kenyans generally feel is not a priority. In the meantime, rather than address the plight of health workers, they have been forced to take the Hippocratic oath to discourage them from industrial action. The question is, what keeps this problem perennial yet healthcare is essential?

According to America’s Bureau of Labour Statistics, the five industries that drive the US economy are technology, healthcare, construction, retail and non-durable manufacturing.

Of these sectors, health, which is related to the care economy — the sector of the economy responsible for the provision of healthcare and welfare services — has not been given much attention.

Care work is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in the world. According to the CEOWORLD Magazine of Health Care Index, it is a major driver of employment and economic development.

Undoubtedly, a better healthcare system requires adequate human resources, which is also a prerequisite for longer life expectancy.

In Canada, which boasts of quality healthcare, the service sector makes up 72 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP) and nearly 80 percent of total employment, while in the US, healthcare is the largest employer.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that global care jobs are expected to grow from 206 million to 358 million in the next few years. This means that the care economy is a new growth engine.

Despite this reality, healthcare has not been given the attention it deserves. Its value seems not to be recognised in many countries.

This is most likely because, according to the prevailing economic model, the most widely used measure of economic output is GDP, which unfortunately counts only the monetary measure of goods and services in the market.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries realised that besides those involved in unpaid care work at home and communities, there are some people without whose (paid) work our very existence as a society is impossible.

These include those involved in medical professions (such as doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers), childcare, senior care, teaching, production and distribution of food and other essential items, public transport, cleaning and repairing of buildings and other infrastructure, and many more. Paradoxically, these essential workers are the least paid.

The paradox that essentials like healthcare are less valued is due to the prevailing capitalist economy in which the market decides the value of goods and services.

Unfortunately, the market is based on a “one dollar one vote” rather than a “one person one vote”, system of decision-making. In this system what determines the price is how much people are willing to pay for a good or service rather than how many people need it. Its indispensability for survival does not count if the people do not have the money to pay for it.

This leads to the undervaluation of essential goods and services such as foodstuff, healthcare, education and care services, among others.

Other non-essential items, on the other hand, get high value in the market so long as people are willing to pay for them.

For example, in the middle of the pandemic, some billionaires absurdly and extravagantly spent on a ‘space race’ while healthcare staff were suffering from inadequate personal protection equipment and many patients were dying due to a shortage of medical staff and equipment.

As Africa struggles to look for $6 billion to strengthen its healthcare and start producing medicine to save millions of lives, $500 billion was easily spent on hosting the Qatar World Cup.

Given the prevailing economic model, it is less likely that the shouting by health workers will change their fate.

Methinks that the government, stakeholders and all of us first need to change our perspectives from allowing the market to determine the value of things and recognise the significance of care work for human survival and welfare.

This recognition should then be backed up by the raising of minimum wages and the legal requirements for better working conditions in the care sectors.

To build a fairer, more nurturing and more balanced world, it is imperative that we intentionally change our perspectives, practices and institutions regarding care work. Interestingly, this could also be a viable stepping stone towards economic prosperity.

Dr Ogola is the CEO of the African Health & Economic Institute and Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness.