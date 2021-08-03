Columnists Why holding the policy rate is key to economic recovery

By RUFUS MWANYASI

During the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) monetary policy meeting last week, a decision was taken to retain interest rates at seven percent and further stated that increased taxes, heightened political activity and Covid-19 menace will continue weighing on the economy.

In the face of rising inflation, the decision could be interpreted as largely stimulative or as a “rate cut” in itself. Inflation (year-on-year) has been rising since its September 2020 lows (4.2 percent).

As at the end of last month, it stood at 6.44 percent driven mainly by increases in food and fuel prices. Surprisingly, markets were rather mute - the shilling dipped 0.4 percent against the US dollar to close at Sh108.6, NSE 20 share Index ended the week at 0.4 percent while government Treasury yields (as represented by the FTSE NSE bond index) shed a meager 0.3 percent to close at 96.5.

In my opinion, that kind of market reaction is some way an approval to the steps being taken by the CBK. Here’s why I share the same position.

With regard to the local unit, it's important to keep things closer to a lower range to support the ongoing recovery efforts. Keep in mind the local unit lost almost eight percent of its value last year.

To date, recovery of the various export sectors - agriculture, manufacturing and tourism - is testament to the benefits of a weaker local unit. Receipts from exports of horticulture and manufactured goods rose by 29.4 percent and 45.2 percent, respectively, in the first half of 2021 compared to a similar period in 2020.

Overall, exports of goods posted a strong 11 percent growth in the January-June 2021 period compared to a similar period in 2020.

Further, maintaining an accommodative monetary policy is necessary to ensure a private sector led recovery. Annual growth in private sector credit increased to 7.7 percent in March 2021.

In addition, the number of loan applications picked up in June, reflecting improved demand. But notably, credit to the government still tops that to the private sector. The hesitancy is understandable considering the elevated credit risks. End of June 2021, gross non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans ratio stood at 14 percent.

Nonetheless, it was encouraging to see strong credit growth particularly in manufacturing (8.1 percent). This is because improvements in the manufacturing sector have tapered off recently.

The headline Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) had dipped to from 52.5 in May to 51 in June, indicating a sustained, but weaker, expansion in the Kenyan private sector economy. (PMI readings above 50 signal an improvement in business conditions in the previous month, while readings below 50 show a deterioration).

Overall, the “cut”seemed to go over well with investors. It is also good that CBK has signaled it would continue to keep the rates steady (Central Bank Rate has stayed at seven percent since March 2020) although prospects for higher inflation remain a key concern.

Moreover, we expect improvement in the effectiveness of the monetary policy as CBK embarks on reforming its monetary policy framework. All in all, a good decision that’s pro-recovery.

Mr Mwanyasi is managing director at Canaan Capital