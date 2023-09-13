Columnists Why Kenya’s road to green buildings and infrastructure remains bumpy

Securing the necessary funding to invest in green and resilient infrastructure remains a significant hurdle. PHOTO | POOL

By MICHELLE OUMA

The final declaration of the Africa Climate Summit 2023 includes a series of commitments that hold significant relevance for the built and natural environment.

Firstly, there is a strong emphasis on developing and implementing policies, regulations, and incentives to attract investment in green growth.

Additionally, mainstreaming adaptation into policy-making is crucial as it emphasises the need for climate-resilient urban planning and infrastructure development.

This can catalyse sustainable construction innovations and practices. One such noteworthy initiative is the Safari Green Building Index developed by the Architectural Association of Kenya.

This is a green building rating tool developed based on local environmental conditions that encourages sustainable building practices by setting the standards for environmentally friendly building materials, energy efficiency, and water conservation.

Secondly, the declaration underscores the need to align economic development plans with climate-positive growth strategies, including expanding just energy transitions, renewable energy generation, and enhancing nature and biodiversity.

Thirdly, there is a dire need for local and continental collaboration, which fosters global partnerships to tackle climate change collectively.

These partnerships enable the exchange of knowledge and resources, which facilitate the implementation of sustainable urban development initiatives.

However, a number of challenges loom on the continent’s path to climate resilience. Securing the necessary funding to invest in green and resilient infrastructure remains a significant hurdle, exacerbated by the complexities of navigating carbon financing mechanisms.

The nascent carbon trading market in Kenya faces uncertainties relating to pricing, and lack of regulatory framework, and access to financing, which hinders the widespread adoption of carbon removal strategies in the construction industry.

Secondly, developing and operationalising policies and regulations in Kenya is tedious and may lose momentum over time.

A case in point is the National Building Code, a critical regulation that has been under review for over five decades. Additionally, raising public awareness of the importance of green initiatives will be crucial.

The writer is Research Officer, the Architectural Association of Kenya.