Why obsessing with Unicorn ranking adds up to a big zero

By RUFUS MWANYASI

Why is the world obsessed with Unicorns - a term used in the venture capital industry to describe a startup company with a valuation of over Sh100 billion?

Have the old school valuation-driving metrics of profitability and positive cash flow become old fashioned? Has the world of investment lost its mind?

Call them what you want; new age business, tech-enabled platforms, blockchain supported et cetera, at the end of the day, these start-ups need to start justifying their lofty valuations by standing on their own.

Some of these businesses are only a tight monetary cycle away from crashing. But in the meantime, gullible investors would keep dancing as long as the party music is playing.

Yet, as sure as the sun will rise, the music will certainly stop, in terms of liquidity, and then that’s when things will become complicated.

To better understand this, let us try an easy example. In our case, creating a unicorn, all it takes is a trip to the registrar of companies and incorporate.

For demonstration sake, let’s say our company product goes by the name Blue Heavens (a super kind of hemp that promises clients a more enduring trip to “space” and back than Jeff Bezos’ 15 minute trip by Blue Origin. All this without any hallucination effects).

Next, we complete our trials, get some early adopters, gain some revenue traction, add a little market buzz and we are good for the private auction.

There, we present to some starry-eyed venture capitalists (VCs) and make our claim that we are headed to the stars. For the privilege of participating, the VCs inject Sh1 billion for one percent of your “smoking hot” start-up just for fear of missing out.

That’s it, Blue Heaven Limited is a newly minted unicorn. No meaningful revenue, no profit, no positive cash flow, all you have is a billion-dollar title and a dark hole that needs more money pumped in to stay afloat.

Therefore, it’s naive for one to say, Africa does not have many unicorns to boast off. For what? For bragging sake? Only fools play that game. See the many celebrated unicorns (Lfyt, Uber, Snowflake, Snapchat, DoorDash, DocuSign etc) are still struggling to show profit despite some enjoying revenue multiples of over 11x.

Africa founders should hence focus on working on their unit economics. They do not have the massive cash to burn.

We’d rather have no unicorns but many sustainable businesses. It’s foolhardy to obsess over a title that means nothing.

The wise man put it so succinctly, “One person pretends to be rich, yet has nothing; another pretends to be poor, yet has great wealth,”(Proverbs 13:7). Our option should, therefore, be benign but practical, humble yet solid.

It’s high time we outgrew fairytale fascination with unicorn status. With a global valuation of Sh190 trillion for privately held Unicorns, the coming credit tightening season will have more unicorns see their valuations significantly reduced or disappear, leading to significant problems for many VCs.

Mr Mwanyasi is managing director at Canaan Capital