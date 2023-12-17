Columnists Why stakeholders are demanding authenticity in corporate reporting

The evolution of corporate reporting is evidence of the changing societal expectations and demands of stakeholders. ILLUSTRATION | SHUTTERSTOCK

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

More by this Author

The evolution of corporate reporting is evidence of the changing societal expectations and demands of stakeholders. As global capital flows move in search of investment returns, there has been a shift from the short-term return-focused investment strategy for shareholders to a long-term value creation strategy for a broader set of stakeholders.

In addition, the changing role of businesses in society has led to a purpose-led growth strategy rather than a profit-led growth strategy, as most of the adverse consequences of businesses that were often externalised have now become issues impacting business viability. These negative externalities include poverty, climate change, unemployment, and inequality.

Another primary driver of the corporate reporting evolution is the technological revolution fuelling innovation across industries, leading to increased competition. Therefore, it is no surprise that these trends have led to an increase in non-financial reporting or sustainability reporting in line with the shift of organisational value away from the balance sheet assets to intangible assets not often recognised.

From this backdrop, it is clear what is driving the demand for authenticity in corporate reporting. The need to tell a unique story on value creation is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage for long-term financial viability.

Taking a boilerplate approach to reporting is counterproductive and ineffective for organisations that want to succeed. Stakeholders are interested in understanding the drivers of long-term value and how this impacts the organisation’s financial fortunes.

In addition, being authentic also requires organisations to communicate using a balanced approach offering a healthy dose of organisational achievements and areas of improvement.

Stakeholders expect reports that foster accountability and transparency, revealing what has worked and what has not. Too often, there is a focus on the good, ignoring the ugly that lead to missed targets. Be authentic requires a level of trust built on a reputation and brand promise consistent with actions and efforts.

Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.