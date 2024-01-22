Columnists Why sustainable finance is a moral obligation for commercial banks

By ABDI MOHAMED

More than ever before, this is the time to take bold steps to address and mitigate the causes and effects of climate change around the world.

African countries had a one-of-a-kind opportunity at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi. Then came the COP28 summit, which echoed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) confirmation that Africa is warming faster than the rest of the world, hurting the continent's growth and wellbeing.

This is especially true given that Africa relies heavily on rainfall for food production, which, if disrupted, will affect hundreds of millions of people.

It is critical to emphasise that there is overwhelming evidence that human activity is largely to blame for global warming and the subsequent climate change-related disasters.

Then there is the financial industry, which has the greatest potential to encourage industries and economies to adopt more sustainable practices like climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and green buildings.

Banks, by leveraging their financial expertise, influence, and resources, can hasten the adoption of ESG standards and contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

Banks can accomplish this by, among other things, influencing capital allocation to long-term projects and businesses that benefit society and the planet.

Sustainable financing entails providing credit facilities and investment products to support environment-friendly projects, social initiatives, and businesses with strong governance practices.

Furthermore, banks can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy while also contributing to positive social outcomes by directing capital toward the creation of sustainable economic activities.

This is especially evident in the agricultural and commercial property development sectors.

As an example, Africa's agricultural sector ranks high among those in need of such assistance, owing to the enormous economic contribution that it makes to the continent's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is estimated to be 35 percent.

One way through which banks can encourage sustainable agricultural practices is by providing financial and non-financial interventions such as training to all key agribusiness value chain actors.

On property development, greater collaboration among banks, property developers, and investors is critical because it unlocks technical assistance, knowledge, and expertise in projects that require long-term financing solutions.

Another huge opportunity for financial institutions to contribute to a net-zero carbon world exists in the energy sector.

Incorporating sustainability is not only a moral obligation but also a strategic imperative for banks to thrive in a fragile world that demands our collective attention.

