Why sustainable investment is way to go for business

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By ELSIE MBUGUA

As businesses across Africa settle into the 'new normal' created by the Covid-19 pandemic, adapting to varying restrictions, we are now, more than ever, acutely aware of our fragility.

Our handling of the health crisis was to act fast and follow the guidance with little question, working as 'one'. Yet, when it comes to the dangers we face from climate change and the economic needs of a growing population, I fear we may suffer from not heeding the warnings.

We have a gap in access to energy in the continent that is wider than anywhere else in the world. To further exacerbate this, we are on the precipice of volatile climate change.

Those of us familiar with the global investment landscape are all too aware of the concept known as environmental, social, and governance (ESG), which is a set of standards for a company’s operations that socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments.

While some investors want to support companies that will change the planet, others simply want to minimise the harm associated with their investments. Regardless of their motivation, all ESG-focused investors, like any other serious investor, wants to make a return on their investment and secure shareholder value.

In 2020, assets managed in funds that abide by ESG metrics surpassed $1 trillion for the first time on record, according to data compiled by investment analysts Morningstar. Equally, Morgan Stanley's Institute for Sustainable Investing analysed more than 1,800 funds and found that those with sustainable equity outperformed their peers by 4.3 percent.

We cannot ignore that prospective investment in African businesses and projects is likely to originate from foreign investors, companies and consumers who are more aware and concerned than ever about where they place their assets. To operate in a global market, we must connect to global investment trends. In East Africa, we are making progress and have the potential to become true leaders in ESG.

Although Africa's capital markets are more emergent than the US, Europe, and Asia, this should not diminish our ambition.

The African Development Bank has defined ESG principles and operational safeguards. It recommends independent rating agencies, encouraging us to adopt these global standards to enhance the sustainability of our investments and overall economic health.

In the recent 2021 Climate Check report into business' views on environmental sustainability, Deloitte found that more than 80 percent of executives agreed that their organisations were concerned about risks caused by climate change. Yet, 65 percent said they needed to cut back on ESG initiatives due to the effects of the pandemic, which confirms the cynical thoughts; companies remain under pressure to nurture only short-term profitability.

If we hope to attract investment, whether foreign or not, we must evolve.

Even before the pandemic, investors had begun to pull back from companies not meeting ESG obligations.

So, sustainability and ESG reporting must be a core focus for any company seeking to attract capital investment.

Elsie Mbugua is the Managing Director, Leadwood Energy.