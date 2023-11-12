Columnists Why tech industry needs skilled communicators and marketers

By TABBZ MAINA

In the world of technology, one might wonder where marketing and communication fit in this digital jigsaw puzzle, and more so for those in without a technology background. Yet, technology companies’ marketing and communication roles are crucial and uniquely distinct from their counterparts in other industries.

Technology companies are often at the forefront of innovation, churning ground-breaking products and services at a breakneck pace. However, it is not enough to create a masterpiece of technology; it must also be effectively communicated to the world.

In technology, we don’t just market the products; we sell and communicate the value to the end user. This necessitates a thorough understanding of the technology and the ability to translate complex concepts into easily digestible information for a broad audience.

Communication in technology necessitates becoming a bridge between engineers and end-users, ensuring that the product’s value is effectively communicated. Knowing your end-users is key, and thus, any marketing campaign or communication needs to match their pain point or concern for the messaging to resonate with them.

Furthermore, continuous communication is required due to the rapid evolution of technology. Technology companies must keep their customers informed and engaged, from software updates to new features. This necessitates a level of agility and adaptability unrivalled in other industries.

One of the most distinctive challenges of marketing and communication in the tech industry is dealing with the inherent complexity of the subject matter. Tech products frequently contain intricate details that are perplexing to the average consumer.

Technology communicators are responsible for reducing this complication to simple, understandable terms. Consideration should be given to visual aids such as infographics or videos as well as using analogies to bring the messaging home.

This one-of-a-kind task necessitates constantly balancing technical precision and layman’s language. In essence, a translator is required to translate the esoteric language of developers and engineers into something the average consumer can understand and appreciate.

This translation process is analogous to transforming a Shakespearean sonnet into a catchy pop song while retaining the original work’s essence.

A marketer or communications expert must therefore ensure that the messaging matches the understanding, language and interest of the average consumer; highlighting benefits and not the features.

Furthermore, the trends in technology change rapidly, sometimes emerging and disappearing in the blink of an eye. Such a dynamic environment presents challenges and opportunities for marketing and communication professionals.

Keeping a finger on the pulse of what is happening within your company and what competitors and the industry are working on is especially key.

The writer is the Head of Marketing and Communications at the Microsoft Africa Development Centre.