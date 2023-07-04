Columnists Why the Supreme Court gave SGR procurement a clean bill of health

Kenya’s SGR line. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By KIRAGU KIMANI SC

KIRAGU KIMANI SC

LAWSON ONDIEKI

The Supreme Court of Kenya has finally settled the question of the legality of the standard gauge railway (SGR) project’s procurement process.

It has been nine years since the commencement of the litigation on what is probably Kenya’s single-largest infrastructure project and the decision is timely.

The main issues in the petitions, one by Okiya Omtatah, and the other by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) were: whether the SGR procurement process complied with article 227 of the Constitution as read with the provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act (PPDA), 2005.

Whether illegally acquired documents (held by the state) can be rendered admissible in a court of law.

At the Supreme Court the petitioners before the High Court supported the findings of the Court of Appeal arguing that the procurement process was flawed by single-handedly selecting China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to conduct the feasibility study of the project, its design as well as the implementation of the project, instead of conducting a competitive bidding process.

The court in reaching its determination appreciated that the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) had not acted as the procuring entity but rather as an implementing entity of the directives issued by the Executive and therefore, both the procurement and contractual agreements between the KRC and the CRBC were by these state corporations in furtherance of government-to-government transactions.

The implication of this is that such a transaction is not subject to section 6(1) of the PPDA, 2005. The Supreme Court also reiterated the court’s position on the admissibility of illegally or opaquely obtained evidence.

Agreeing with the lower courts the Supreme Court held that to admit the illegally obtained information is detrimental to the administration of justice and the provisions of Article 50(4) of the Constitution.

Allowing such documents is akin to sanitising illicit actions of the respondents or irregularly obtaining evidence in violation of Article 31 of the Constitution on the right to privacy.

The judgment sheds light on the applicability of PPDA to procurement transactions entered into by state and state entities.

While state entities are subject to the Act, procurement processes concluded by the government of Kenya with another state, through bilateral, multilateral or any other agreements are not to be subjected to the Act.

Kiragu Kimani SC and Lawson Ondieki are partners at Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Matthews.