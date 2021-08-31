Columnists Why universities need to diversify revenue sources

Medical students at the University of Nairobi protest increase of tuition fees on July 14, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By OTIENO PANYA

More by this Author

Universities are seen as engines of societal transformation through their academic programmes. Great authors like Nelson Mandela, Norman Vincent Peale, Steven Covey, Napoleon Hill, Dale Carnegie, and Barack Obama in their writings hailed education as the cornerstone of any successful society and as an equaliser.

Historically, higher learning institutions have been praised for their role in creating new knowledge, advancing the technology frontier, fostering economic development, and being agents of change in the local and regional communities.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), universities play a crucial role in the education, innovation, culture and civic life of their local communities. They are major employers, investors and purchasers of goods, services and works, making considerable economic contributions to their regions.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) envisage universities as promoters of academic freedom and the right of free speech, and that they are crucial components in producing knowledge relevant to our understanding of the global challenges. Digitalisation, automation and globalisation contribute to demand for highly skilled people, making higher education even more important.

Kenyan universities are reeling in debts. Many are unable to pay salaries on time, remit statutory obligations for health and pensions, and provide adequate faculty teaching and learning facilities, as well as student accommodation and support services.

By December 2020 their overall debt to the government in form of pensions schemes, health insurance premiums, savings and credit cooperative society contributions and taxes stood at about $390 million.

In the last financial year, the government reduced the capitation by about 18.5 percent. With the going trend, Kenyan public universities must look for alternative sources of finance to stay afloat.

In the recent years, universities expanded to cater for massive enrolment especially during the Mwai Kibaki administration. More recently, university education has been characterised by all manner of negative performance metrics, indicating a downward trend in growth potential.

Data from Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) indicates that about 15,547 snubbed university admission offers, representing 10.8 percent of the 143,140 students who qualified to join the institutions this year.

About 10,700 candidates did not apply for degree courses despite meeting the minimum qualifications. This should be a worrying trend to policymakers.

Universities in Kenya face a myriad of challenges ranging from low funding to inadequate teaching staff, lack of teaching facilities and resources, lack of access to technology, mismatch between industry needs and graduate skills, budget shortfalls and poor public perception of university education.

These challenges hurt the quality and relevance of higher education. Recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF) proposed a number of structural reforms to government institutions, including universities.

The cost-cutting reforms propose a smaller administrative team, increasing university fees, increasing individual lecturer’s workload from three to five teaching units per semester, scrapping some administrative positions, merging some faculties and schools among others.

Inasmuch as such reforms are applauded, we must not lose sight of the importance of improving the quality of university education in the country. Within the region, our education system is still being perceived as among the best despite the recent negative publicity.

Due to rising number of unemployed graduates, attaining university education is not as lucrative as it used to be in the 1980s and early 1990s. Unemployed graduates have opted for odd jobs to survive.

A study conducted by the British Council found that employers associate the high number of unemployed graduates with the quality of training they receive from the local universities, which has created pool of unemployed graduates in a labour market that is also experiencing skills shortage.

Today, a diploma graduate from technical college is more likely to be employed than a university graduate. Our society has been brainwashed to believe that university education is a waste of time.

Quality education provides the foundation for equity in the society; it empowers the citizens and enables them to contribute to the maximum extent possible to the social economic development of a country. Universities need to forge a strong link with employers to improve opportunities for graduates.

The State must make university funding a priority and raise the labour standards for university lecturers.

Panya is a public policy and governance expert, lecturer and researcher at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology