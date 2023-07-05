Columnists Why varsities must update curricula

The absence of dedicated local institutions has led thousands of African students to enrol in online universities worldwide. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BITANGE NDEMO

Someone once remarked, “Changing the course of history is easier than changing the history course in a university.”

This statement underscores the difficulties associated with updating university curricula, which often need to be more flexible despite technological advancements and societal changes.

This is well captured in a Report by McKinsey on What is the Future of Work’, where they argued that while no one can predict the future with absolute certainty, it’s clear that the world of work is changing, just as the world itself is.

Looking ahead at how the future of work will shift, along with trends affecting the workforce and in response to this challenge, several start-up universities have emerged to address the knowledge gaps in the academic sector and are now providing innovative educational opportunities.

And many older institutions in many parts of the world have yet to develop standalone artificial intelligence (AI) curricula.

Instead, they incorporate a few units of AI courses within their computer science programmes. For example, only a few universities have begun offering standalone AI programmes in Africa.

The absence of dedicated local institutions has led thousands of African students to enrol in online universities worldwide. A notable example is the European Business University (EBU), which has attracted many African students.

North American universities are leading in the world in research and are proactive in adapting courses to industry needs. And the rest of the world tends to follow suit.

This trend has given rise to a surge in university start-ups. For instance, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE, which opened in 2019 and is now ranked 19th globally, clearly showcases what proactive effort is doing in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Neom is also constructing an education, research, and innovation centre to transform education into a lifelong experience through cutting-edge technology and personalised learning.

In Germany, the Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences aims to provide comprehensive, personalised learning and allows students to progress at their own pace.

This approach accommodates individual learning speeds, ensuring students have sufficient time to grasp concepts before moving forward.

It also prevents students from feeling overwhelmed or held back. This method helps to foster a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

Many of these start-up institutions employ innovative pedagogical methods, such as project-based learning, where students actively investigate and solve real-world problems, and the flipped classroom model, where students engage with instructional materials outside of class and use class time for activities, discussions, and hands-on projects.

Additionally, gamification of learning increases students’ engagement and motivation by applying game elements and principles in an educational context.

Collaborative learning promotes small-group interactions and cooperative problem-solving.

At the same time, inquiry-based learning encourages students to ask questions, explore topics, and construct knowledge through investigation and discovery, fostering curiosity and critical thinking.

However, the problem with traditional universities extends beyond the disconnect between policymakers and employers in understanding demand patterns.

Many of these institutions focus on credentials and prioritise teaching theory, leading to a significant unemployment crisis among educated young people who need help finding suitable jobs or adapting to emerging career opportunities.

In a 2020 OECD paper titled The Emergence of Alternative Credentials,’ it is argued that while traditional higher education qualifications such as bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees still offer economic benefits on average, the landscape is changing.

“Alternative credentials” such as micro-credentials, digital badges, and industry-recognised certificates have been proposed to bridge the gap between the skills firms seek and the programs offered by higher education institutions.

These challenges are further compounded by inflexible regulatory authorities in many countries. Even before introducing disruptive technologies like ChatGPT, regulators should have already questioned the future of education in light of emerging technologies.

The persistent issue of graduate unemployment should have prompted regulators to critically evaluate universities’ responsiveness to their stakeholder needs.

However, there is still time for collaboration and a thorough review of pedagogical methods and curricula to address these concerns.

The future of learning is here, disrupting HEIs and giving rise to start-up universities.

Traditional universities need more rigid curricula and a disconnect between graduates' skills and job market demands, leading to youth unemployment.

Regulatory authorities could change the development if they acted proactively. To overcome these challenges, policymakers, educators, and regulators must collaborate to update education with emerging technologies, responsive pedagogical methods, and alternative credentialing.

By acknowledging limitations and embracing innovation, we can create a more adaptable educational system that empowers students for a changing world, benefiting society and the economy.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organisation. The article is written at a personal level.