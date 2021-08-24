Columnists Women must be heard and respected

By JENNY LUESBY

For Kenyan women have had the vote since independence.

This week marks Women’s Equality Day, dedicated in 2021 to the struggles of women to be heard: on the same date as the day in August 1920 that American women got the right to vote.

Yet we can surely stand in Kenya as an example of just how entrenched disrespect can be, even once women are voting.

For Kenyan women have had the vote since independence. But the relationship between that and any degree of equality seems to be such a long stretch.

Although, at least, we are not this week debating whether women footballers are flat-chested and look like men.

For that’s a debate akin to discussing whether dogs look better shaven, it so objectifies and diminishes the women involved, and for what good point?

Indeed, it’s a debate so base and pointless, I would wonder at the journalists and editors who give it media space.

But when it comes from a woman president, the leader of a nation, it is, of course, newsworthy, because there, in those comments, is what we can expect from that leader in her attitude and respect for others.

For it isn’t dignified. It can’t even fall into some case of being about Christian or Muslim values. I don’t think anyone in the Bible or Koran ever said women should be buxom. It’s just a parody of some idea of women for personal gratification.

Yet such belittlement takes place constantly across so many domains in our own nation too.

Sat on a bar terrace last Friday evening, as things got a little blustery, there were only rows of window panels between the restaurant and the open balcony. So I asked the only couple sat next to the panels, who were sat in silence, if they knew if one of them was a door.

They ignored me. I tried again, maybe they just didn’t hear. My partner, it turned out, knew them, and then spoke to them. The man responded, having ignored me completely, the woman was silent.

As they left that restaurant, that man made a point of coming past and saying goodnight to my partner, by name, in some big, new moment about how I was invisible, while the woman he was with trotted out two paces behind him, still silent.

It was such a little thing, but so unpleasant.

And is that women heard? Are we really still expecting women to be silent, refusing to allow women to speak at barazas, keeping them home from school, because they don’t need education?

For sure, it’s a long way from a solid basis for warm family homes with loving mothers and fathers.

I am not of the school of thought, at all, that men and women are the same. Men are physically stronger and more able to thrive in politics and corporate ladders — it hasn’t taken me a lifetime to notice that.

Scientists have also shown in countless ways that women are more empathic, caring, nurturing: we are more geared to co-operation and sharing.

Each gender has been geared biologically for a different role in child rearing, one that we often seem to make a mockery of with a drive for gratification followed by single-parent homes.

We all know a land of more than 50 per cent single mothers is a land in trouble on gender roles.

Yet, at the level of individuals, many men simply seem frustrated that women just cannot be like men. While just as many women hope for men that are more like women. But where we accept our differences, the opportunity to live in complimentary harmony is built on one single basic: mutual respect.

It costs us nothing to honour the men and the women in our lives in self-actualising. It doesn’t matter if they dream of being an accountant or a footballer or a world-leading politician.

For those who love, it isn’t how your chest looks that matters, and anyone who thinks so is showing an empty heart. We don’t acquire loved ones like bottles of soda pop, bought for the taste and the label.

A life where we hear those around us, and respect those worthy of respect, is a life well lived.