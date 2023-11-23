Editorials Explain commitment fees without the loans

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The burden of commitment fees Kenyans are paying to foreign lenders for undisbursed loans rose by 25 percent to Sh499 million in September, raising our debt service costs.

Data from the Treasury shows that Kenya’s commitment fees in September last year stood at Sh398.5 million, with a big chunk of the money being paid to the World Bank.

For a country that is desperate for cash, paying half a billion shillings for no service is the latest example of the costs that the Treasury can deal with as low hanging fruit to reduce unnecessary expenditure.

Treasury officials expressed concern over the high commitment fees they are forced to pay for undisbursed external loans, a situation they said has been aggravated by the weakening of the shilling.

Debt service costs, said CBK Governor Kamau Thugge, had increased by Sh6.9 billion on account of exchange rate depreciation.

For a start, Treasury must audit all the loans so far committed and deal with the root cause of non-disbursement. Taxpayers also want an explanation on why the government keeps signing on to new loans that end up on this list, leading to unavoidable costs for the taxpayer.