Address anxiety over junior secondary school

With exactly a week to the January 30 opening date set by the Ministry of Education, confusion still reigns about the transition to junior secondary school (JSS).

Many pupils and their parents remain anxious about how prepared the schools are to take the first JSS class under the new competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Much of the confusion has arisen from the fact that the new administration made a radical policy change to the implementation of the CBC, domiciling the JSS classes – Grades 7 and 8 – in primary schools instead of secondary schools.

The decision announced by President William Ruto at the beginning of last December put the Education authorities under considerable pressure to shepherd the transition within very tight deadlines.

During the two months, for instance, the Education Ministry has had the daunting task of having to ensure that primary schools have the right infrastructure to accommodate the first JSS class.

The Teachers Service Commission, meanwhile, is expected to recruit, train and deploy 30,000 teachers to primary schools to handle the JSS learners.

But the jury is still out on how well the teacher recruitment, training and deployment are being done or if primary schools will be equipped with adequate facilities such as laboratories in time.

Worse still, there is no clarity on which primary schools are ready to host the pupils, with the Education ministry yet to widely publish the findings of its recent inspection.

The government needs to clarify these issues before the pupils report to schools in seven days.