Address risk of costly power to economy

Kenyans are bracing themselves for another season of costly power following a revelation that the current 15 per cent cuts initiated by the previous administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta would expire in January.

Kenya Power argues that the cuts, which cost Sh26 billion, were to last for a year, a departure from the State narrative that they were long-term.

This means that higher tariffs could be reinstated should the William Ruto administration fail to provide a subsidy to retain the 15 per cent cut.

The cut was meant to ease the cost of living crisis and boost economic growth by making energy costs competitive compared with other African nations such as Ethiopia, South Africa and Egypt.

Kenya’s government has been trying to boost investment in the power-hungry manufacturing sector in recent years.

An increase in the cost of electricity will unleash pricing pressure across the economy as producers of services and goods factor in the higher cost of energy.

The new government should weigh the benefits of cheaper power to the economy and make the right call.