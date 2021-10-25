Editorials AG, DPP washing of dirty linen in public must end

L-R: Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, and Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki during the 2019 National Anti-Corruption Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on January 24, 2019. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary It is a known philosophy that justice delayed is justice denied and this decade-old banter is hurting Kenya as a nation.

We propose negotiations and arbitration to unlock the stalemate that may end up costing the taxpayer more than has happened.

It is wrong for government agencies to fight in the open like this, something akin to washing dirty their linen in public.

Legal proceedings are complex nuances that involve elaborate back-and-forth, the kind of banter you don’t find even in Parliament where laws are made.

However, when the Attorney General and the director of public prosecutions disagree and appear before courts of law as parties on opposite sides, an ugly row emerges.

The AG, who is the government’s top lawyer, and the DPP are locking horns over a 2011—that’s a decade ago — case over the extradition of former Energy Cabinet minister Chris Okemo and the then managing director of Kenya Power Samuel Gichuru involving more than Sh1 billion tenders about which a court in Jersey wanted them arrested.

Now, the duel between the AG and DPP is about who should handle extradition of the duo, if at all, as requested by the Jersey court.

According to the AG and the lawyers representing the accused, extradition is an administrative issue and not criminal, taking it away from the DPP. The latter is saying the reverse.

How the case progresses is now the bone of contention because, according to the Jersey court, the duo is wanted to face 53 counts linked to “commissions” paid by companies to win Kenya Power tenders.

A number of things are wrong in this direction of the duel, among them the fact that the parties work for the government and the DPP was initially a part of the AG’s Office when the requests were made.

We think that the two should find a way of ironing out their differences, fast, and agree on who should be doing what to see the case concluded, serving justice.

It is a known philosophy that justice delayed is justice denied and this decade-old banter is hurting not only Kenya but also the accused.

It borders on torture to be put in abeyance for this long without feeling the pinch, the sting and pain of such a high-level case.

The AG and DPP must hide somewhere and look at the issue afresh with a view to arriving at the next course of action.

Here, we propose negotiations and arbitration to unlock the stalemate that may end up costing the taxpayer more than has happened.

It is also wrong for government agencies to fight in the open like this, something akin to washing dirty their linen in public while embarrassing self and the entire Kenyan people.

We appeal to these agencies and the entire government complex to find a solution to this war faster than it should be for the case to be concluded in pursuit of justice.