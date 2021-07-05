Editorials Allow KPA to breathe, grow

Amb. John Mwangemi. He has been appointed Kenya Ports Authority acting managing director.

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary A second interim managing director has been appointed to head the key Kenya Ports Authority after more than a year of various interviews yielded no substantive holder of the office. Or so the public is told.

John Mwangemi, a diplomat who just returned to Kenya last month from his posting as the country’s ambassador to Djibouti and Igad, is replacing Rashid Salim who was also worked in acting capacity.

A second interim managing director has been appointed to head the key Kenya Ports Authority after more than a year of various interviews yielded no substantive holder of the office. Or so the public is told.

John Mwangemi, a diplomat who just returned to Kenya last month from his posting as the country’s ambassador to Djibouti and Igad, is replacing Rashid Salim who was also worked in acting capacity.

While the KPA board says Mr Mwangemi will hold forte until a substantive boss is named, Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani has indicated that the delay in picking the MD is tied to restructuring that should see the ports have own independent bosses.

He has a point although it is well known that the Authority oversees more than one port. It will be unbelievable to have every port like Mombasa under a substantive MD and a host other directors.

At such a time, the government must conclusively address the claims that the appointment has political interests.

If this is the case, we ask the government to appreciate how the neigbouring harbours are sprucing up for more business.

The KPA must be shielded from political interference during and after this hiring.